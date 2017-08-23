News By Tag
Traliant Announces New Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Training
Interactive FCPA training for organizations operating globally.
With a more globalized business environment comes an increased threat of bribery and corruption that can result in costly legal, financial and reputational damage. It is not uncommon for companies to pay millions in penalties for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and other anti-bribery laws.
"The increasing trend in FCPA enforcement highlights the need for strong anti-corruption training that focuses on employee awareness and behavior," said Mike Pallatta, CEO of Traliant. "Our new Anti-Corruption and Anti-Bribery training will give organizations confidence that their employees can recognize the red flags of corruption and know how to respond and report misconduct wherever they see it."
The new training course features bite-size episodes, covering bribery and corruption investigations and their effect on organizations and individuals. A distinctive feature of Traliant's training is the use of interactive videos with multiple endings, gamified exercises with engagement points and viewer mailbag and Twitter segments that address common questions.
Traliant's Anti-Bribery/
-Negative effects of bribery and corruption
-Definition of bribery
-Reasons for bribery
-FCPA
-UK Bribery Act
-Other bribery laws and regulations
-Fines and penalties
-Entities subject to bribery laws
-Dealing with public officials
-Anything of value
-Gifts & entertainment
-Facilitation payments
-Taking a stand against bribery and corruption
To sign up for a free trial of the training, visit https://www.traliant.com/
About Traliant
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance-training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. Backed by Martinson Ventures, Traliant delivers millennial-friendly, interactive online compliance training on an eLearning platform that allows for easy and cost-effective customization. For more information visit: https://www.traliant.com.
Contact
Andrew Rawson
***@traliant.com
