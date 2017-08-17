News By Tag
TechOnPurpose and InSpeed Networks Announce Partnership to Provide Quality Services
Streamlining Voice and Video via the Internet for Cloud and Premise Customers
The InSpeed cloud-based platform provides TechOnPurpose customers with a high quality voice and videoconferencing experience, delivered over commodity Internet connections. Voice, videoconferencing and hosted business applications work every time, all the time. Clear voice calls, artifact-free video, and responsive applications become the norm after deploying InSpeed Quality Service™ (IQS). InSpeed continuously adapts to the demands of changing business needs by automatically optimizing traffic, without the need for IT departments to constantly tune and tweak.
"Our customers are looking for advanced, secure communications over inexpensive commodity Internet connections, that can be quickly deployed and easily maintained, which made InSpeed's cloud platform the obvious choice for us," said Matt Tankersly, Founder and CEO of TechOnPurpose.
"Unlike competing solutions that require constant maintenance and in the end only frustrate the customer, InSpeed delivers an enterprise-ready SD-WAN solution designed to support companies of all sizes. They have an elegant approach that solves a complex network issue."
"We are delighted TechOnPurpose partnered with us to enhance their Unified Communications offerings with InSpeed's self-driving service," said Doug Klein, CPO of InSpeed Networks. "With InSpeed Quality Service, we deliver on the promise and vision of SD-WAN without the complication of managing it. Why not let it run itself?"
Key Takeaways:
• TechOnPurpose is a leading technology firm, and has chosen the InSpeed cloud service to deliver best-in-class SD-WAN services to its large customer base throughout the country.
• TechOnPurpose selected InSpeed Networks because of its comprehensive Internet streamlining capabilities, in a simple to install and manage service.
• InSpeed Networks, the only SD-WAN provider who ensures the reliable operation of time sensitive traffic over commodity internet links, fits perfectly withTechOnPurpose's mission to provide best in class Customer Satisfaction for their customers.
About TechOnPurpose:
TechOnPurpose combines leading IT Technology with exceptional service, while helping customers to turn technology expenditures into community impact, right where they live and work. With decades of experience and a coast-to-coast US footprint (San Jose, Austin, Tampa) TECHOnPurpose offers a comprehensive suite of IT products and services to a broad range of clients in the SMB, enterprise and non-profit sectors globally. For more information visit www.techonpurpose.net or call (512) 692-4300.
About InSpeed Networks:
InSpeed provides businesses with the ability to simply install a service that Streamlines™
