Oddmall: Rubber City Rumpus Coming To Akron
Ohio's most unusual celebration of arts, crafts & everything odd, geeky, bizarre & wonderful can't be missed!
Oddmall: Rubber City Rumpus will take place at Derby Downs (789 Derby Downs, Akron, Ohio 44306) in Akron on September 16-17th, 2017 from 10am to 6pm. This free event (we do ask for a $5 donation so we can bring the best artists and entertainment to the show) is open to the public and will feature dozens of juried artists and crafters exhibiting everything from jewelry, sculpture and ceramics, to photography, drawing, painting, glass, textile pieces, and more. In addition to all the crafters, Oddmall hosts many comic and toy vendors who feature comic, toy, game, pop-culture, and other "geek" and "sci-fi" related items. Oddmall isn't just about geeky crafts and collectibles. We will have open gaming, live entertainment, and performances throughout the day as well.
Attendees (both children and adults) are invited to dress up in their favorite cosplay costumes, as well as enter the Oddmall costume contest or take part in our panels on a variety of geeky topics. Our special guests will be judging the competition, and awarding prizes donated by our generous sponsors. Oddmall is a family friendly event. Guests can enjoy Oddmall's ODDtomobile car show, participate in soap box derby racing for all ages, face painting, a fire stunt show, balloon artists, and lots of live entertainment from local bands. Oddmall has something for everyone!
To find out more information about Oddmall: Emporium of the Weird, or how to be an artist, vendor, sponsor, or volunteer, please visit www.oddmall.info.
Contact Information
Andy Hopp
330-285-1530
andy@andyhopp.com
Sponsorship and Advertisement Inquiries
Kelsey Smith
234-312-7959
kelsey@oddmall.info
Contact
Andy Hopp
***@andyhopp.com
End
