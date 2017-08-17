 
Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit

2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit to be held on September 25, 2017
 
 
MILWAUKEE - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) presents its 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit on Friday, September 15, 7:00 am – 9:30 am, at the Wisconsin Club, grand ballroom, 900 W Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wis. A plated breakfast will be served.

The 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit, "Flexing Wisconsin's Manufacturing Muscle," will feature a special panel discussion with Joel Quadracci, CEO, Quad Graphics; Chad Severson, President, InSinkerator; and, Jim Kass, VP, Allen Edmonds.  To register, go to www.IBAW.com.

Steve Kohlmann, Executive Director of IBAW, said, "Wisconsin is a strong manufacturing state, and we are seeing that sector roar back. Our panel discussion will give attendees good insight as to what is in store for the sector as well as any challenges it faces. We have put together an exceptional panel this year; it's an event not to miss. Join us and network with Wisconsin's top manufacturing CEOs."

Event sponsors are BankMutual and Vrakas CPAs + Advisors.

The mission of the IBAW is to advance business prosperity through insightful programming, executive networking, and member-driven public policy and advocacy. IBAW membership encompasses manufacturing, service, distribution, healthcare, technology, financial, consulting and others. A statewide, non-profit association, IBAW members and sponsors employ thousands of Wisconsin workers.

Since 1973, the Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) was formed for small business owners to engage in conversation relating to legislation which impacts the bottom-line costs of businesses throughout the state of Wisconsin. IBAW is a venue for high level CEOs, CFOs, COOs, other upper management and entrepreneurs to network, exchange business ideas, and become educated and involved on issues which impact their business.

For additional information, contact Steve Kohlmann, IBAW Executive Director, via email at IBAWOffice@gmail.com.

