LINET and Seattle Children's Hospital Renew Partnerships with OpenMarkets
Optimizing the Process of Buying and Selling Healthcare Equipment
In addition, Seattle Children's Hospital, a partner with OpenMarkets since 2013, has announced a three-year extension with OpenMarkets to continue improving their equipment procurement process.
"We're excited to continue our partnership with OpenMarkets,"
LINET's partnership with OpenMarkets makes available the content and technical details associated with all LINET products, and provides real-time access to rich information on products such as their new Sprint Stretcher series and their innovative line of hospital beds, like the AVE 2, a revolutionary birthing bed and winner of a prestigious design award – Red Dot Award 2017.
"As we expand our sales in the U.S. market, our customers at the top healthcare systems continue to ask us what more we can do for them," said Colin Bain, President and CEO of LINET Americas. "During uncertain times, our customers still want expanded product offerings, but they are also looking for a better value from a trusted partner. Building on our reputation for innovation, we are pleased to work with OpenMarkets, reaching new customers and delivering value and service at every level."
In addition to populating The OpenMarkets Exchange with rich product content, LINET will be utilizing OpenMarkets for sales and marketing specific analytics, lead generation, and seamless communication with supply chain and clinical stakeholders across the nearly 400 hospitals in the OpenMarkets community.
"The Exchange is a great fit with market conditions today," says Tom Derrick, Senior Vice President and Co-Founder of OpenMarkets. "It helps hospitals buy equipment faster, easier, and at lower cost. For innovative providers like Seattle Children's Hospital, it's now easier to learn about suppliers like LINET. They can collaborate live in The Exchange, involve colleagues and work together efficiently. The all adds up to a reduced cost-of-sale for the supplier and up to 18% savings for the providers."
By providing better collaboration between providers and suppliers, more efficient equipment purchasing process, and cost savings on both sides, The Exchange is mitigating the pressure placed on healthcare supply chain to reduce costs and lower spending.
To learn why The Exchange is becoming the global marketplace to buy and sell medical equipment more efficiently,click here (http://getquotes.openmarketshealth.com/
About OpenMarkets Inc. - Founded in 2011, OpenMarkets is a rapidly growing technology company reinventing the healthcare equipment marketplace with an emphasis on data, collaboration, and simplicity. We are changing what's possible for buyers and sellers of healthcare equipment. Discover more about our technology and the power of our data at www.openmarketshealth.com or follow us @_OpenMarkets
About LINET Founded in 1990, LINET is an international leader in healthcare technology with patient beds installed in over 100 countries. LINET offers a new and unique approach to the hospital bed market. LINET manufacturers innovative beds for the ICU and Medical-Surgical environments that promote patient and nurse safety, facilitate early mobilization, assist in better adherence to turning schedules, improve pain management and help reduce infection rates. LINET beds also come with an unprecedented 5-year warranty. The company's U.S. headquarters is based in Charlotte, N.C. Please visit http://www.linetamericas.com for more information.
About Seattle Children's. Founded in 1907, Seattle Children's is the pediatric and adolescent referral center for Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. Seattle Children's delivers superior patient care and advance new treatments through pediatric research, and is also the primary teaching, clinical and research site for the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine.
