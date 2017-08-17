News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Corporate Sponsorship with DB Sports Tours
DB Sports Tours Named Official Corporate Travel Partner of the UPSL
DB Sports Tours connects soccer clubs with tours and training camps at some of the world's most famous footballing schools, from Barcelona, Juventus and Dortmund in Europe to the United Kingdom and Ireland.
As part of the sponsorship, UPSL clubs have access to all of DB Sports Tours-affiliated tournaments, Player ID Camps and coach education opportunities in Europe.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We have evaluated many soccer travel companies but think DB Sports Tours truly offers the best opportunity to connect our UPSL clubs with top professional clubs throughout Europe. The quality of service DB Sports Tours offers is unparalleled. They will provide UPSL teams with first rate camp, travel and playing opportunities. UPSL teams will now have the opportunity to work directly with DB Sports Tours to coordinate playing and travel opportunities with some of the major clubs including Celtic, Rangers, Dortmund, Juventus, and others. We look forward to a long-term relationship with DB Sports."
DB Sports Tours, based in Dublin, Ireland, is part of DB Sports, a multi-layered soccer and sports agency that includes elite player representation.
DB Sports Tours West Coast representative Oliver Muggleton said, "We at DB Sports Tours are delighted to be working with the UPSL as we continue to strengthen our soccer footprint on the U.S. market. Our goal is to provide first-class soccer experiences and opportunities to the league, its teams, its players and its coaches. We believe that the UPSL and the league's members carry the same values as we do at DB sports Tours. That is why we look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with the leagues' clubs by helping them develop and grow."
The UPSL is in more than 20 different key soccer markets across 13 states, servicing thousands of players, coaches and employees.
About DB Sports Tours
DB Sports Tours was established in 2010 and is part of the DBSports Group which consists of DBSrugbyTours, DBShockeyTours, DBSDBSmanagement and European Elite Soccer. Specialists in sports travel and player management (FIFA Licensed Player & Match Agents) as well as fully licensed and bonded sports tour operators specializing in Team Travel, DB Sports Tours' services include Coaching Clinics, Training Camps, Tournaments, Player ID Camps, Education Classes and Elite Player Representation.
Contact:
Oliver Muggleton
Direct: 562-644-6930
Email: info@dbsportstours.com
Website: www.dbsportstours.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the league's affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/
www.twitter.com/
