Tanger Outlets Fort Worth to Host Job Fair Thursday September 7th
New Tanger Center Expected to Create Over 900 Full and Part-time Jobs
The job fair will be held at the Speedway Club at Texas Motor Speedway from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with Tanger Outlets Fort Worth seeking full and part-time employees for more than 75 upscale brands. Outlet retailers that will make up the new center include: H&M, Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, Children's Place, Nike, Levi's, Banana Republic, Express, Guess, Restoration Hardware and many more.
"We are pleased to bring a positive economic impact to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex," said Steven B. Tanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. "Being a good corporate citizen and a responsible member of a community is a critical part of Tanger's success, and we are excited to be able to bring over 900 full- and part-time jobs and career opportunities to the area."
The Speedway Club is located at 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX. Applicants are encouraged to come prepared, arrive early, and to bring multiple copies of their resume to the job fair. For more information about the job fair, please visit https://www.TangerOutlet.com/
About Tanger Outlets:
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 43 upscale outlet shopping centers and one additional center currently under construction. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.8 million square feet, leased to over 3,100 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 36 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 188 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.
