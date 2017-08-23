The Skinny on Google's Shift to Mobile

Media Contact

-- Webspinner.nyc has an obligation to stay up on the latest tech and internet news. Something caught our eye recently, it was Google's release of the news that Google would be switching to a ranking system which would priotize mobile devices over desktops for the first time. Here's a few notable quotes from their post."Today, most people are searching on Google using a mobile device. However, our ranking systems still typically look at the desktop version of a page's content to evaluate its relevance to the user."This quote acknowledges that nowadays people are browsing the internet on mobile more commonly than any other way. This means that all websites and going to be competing based on their mobile content. Let's face it, many websites are just not optimized for mobile. This could lead to a loss in online visibility. Luckily Webspinner is on top of it, and we can have any website mobile ready."To make our results more useful, we've begun experiments to make our index mobile-first. Although our search index will continue to be a single index of websites and apps, our algorithms will eventually primarily use the mobile version of a site's content to rank pages from that site, to understand structured data, and to show snippets from those pages in our results."This quote actually explains how they will rank pages a little more in depth. It shows the digital marketing industry is going mobile at a day rate and it's not sitting down any time soon.If you want to know more about how this affects your website or just want to stay up on the latest tech tends please visit us at the links below.Http://www.webspinner.nyc/blogHttp://www.webspinner.nyc