News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Influence 3.0 Event This Saturday in Santa Monica, CA
Entrepreneurs get access to influencers from around the country
Influence 3.0 was created to provide the social, influencer, entrepreneurial, and brand fields a place to educate and connect with an exclusive, curated community. The event's intention is to co-create a curated, invitation only event in Santa Monica on August 26th 2017 form 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Influence 3.0 will be showcasing collaborators, personalities, media, brands, agencies, authors, speaker, and other amazing people for workshops and partnerships.
Influence 3.0 is organized by House of M and hosted by SWAAY's founder Iman Oubou. She is an entrepreneur, biotechnologist, and former Miss New York US. Iman noticed gender disparities in business as well as a media bias in the way the modern woman is represented. In the modern world, more women are starting their own businesses than they ever were before SWAAY's objective is to position these founders as the new icons, providing content and community for them to empower each other as well as others. Said Melissa Broadway of House of M, "We wanted to do an event where female influencers could come together to share their unique experiences and offer insight to up-and-coming leaders regarding entrepreneurship. We are thrilled to give emerging leaders access to influencers from around the country."
Ticket Prices are $49.00 if you buy them early or General Admission is $79.00. A VIP experience is available upon request. If you would like to attend, please email why you would be a an excellent and aligned participant to badass@theinfluence2017.co.
Attendees will grow by attending talks and interactive workshops in many areas such as Spirituality, Wellness, and Entrepreneurship. They will take smart action and learn from the best teachers in each field, implementing exclusive knowledge and systems. A few examples of this are: How do Influencers get Paid; Who has Influence in the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem; Connecting and Partnership:
Other Topics Attendees can look forward to include: Selling Yourself and Creating Monetization Opportunities;
SWAAY is a ground-breaking digital publication that harnesses the style and glamour of today's business-minded woman. They believe that women's interests are much more diverse then the traditional magazines lead us to believe. SWAAY is dedicated to the stories of established and emerging entrepreneurs. SWAAY is trying to advance more women into the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurship using visually inspiring and intellectually engaging content.
_______________
Christina Aldan is a TEDx speaker, trainer, and digital advertising consultant whose boutique agency, LG Designs (http://lgdesigns.co/
She is the recipient of the Las Vegas Women in Tech Community Service Award, the Distinguished Woman of the Year Award in STEM, and the Stevie Award for the category of Women Helping Women. Learn more at: www.IAmAGoodMix.com
Contact
Christina Aldan
***@lgdesigns.co
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse