 
News By Tag
* Influencers
* Christina Aldan
* Swaay
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Santa Monica
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

Influence 3.0 Event This Saturday in Santa Monica, CA

Entrepreneurs get access to influencers from around the country
 
 
Influence 3.0 Santa Monica
Influence 3.0 Santa Monica
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Influencers
* Christina Aldan
* Swaay

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Santa Monica - California - US

Subject:
* Events

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Speaker, Trainer, Digital Advertising Consultant, Christina Aldan, of LG Designs announces her appearance at Influence 3.0. She will be holding a 1 hour workshop on the subject of Branding and Defining Your Business as well as delivering a TED-style talk on the topic of Self-Sabotage.

Influence 3.0 was created to provide the social, influencer, entrepreneurial, and brand fields a place to educate and connect with an exclusive, curated community. The event's intention is to co-create a curated, invitation only event in Santa Monica on August 26th 2017 form 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Influence 3.0 will be showcasing collaborators, personalities, media, brands, agencies, authors, speaker, and other amazing people for workshops and partnerships.

Influence 3.0 is organized by House of M and hosted by SWAAY's founder Iman Oubou. She is an entrepreneur, biotechnologist, and former Miss New York US. Iman noticed gender disparities in business as well as a media bias in the way the modern woman is represented. In the modern world, more women are starting their own businesses than they ever were before SWAAY's objective is to position these founders as the new icons, providing content and community for them to empower each other as well as others. Said Melissa Broadway of House of M, "We wanted to do an event where female influencers could come together to share their unique experiences and offer insight to up-and-coming leaders regarding entrepreneurship. We are thrilled to give emerging leaders access to influencers from around the country."

Ticket Prices are $49.00 if you buy them early or General Admission is $79.00. A VIP experience is available upon request. If you would like to attend, please email why you would be a an excellent and aligned participant to badass@theinfluence2017.co.

Attendees will grow by attending talks and interactive workshops in many areas such as Spirituality, Wellness, and Entrepreneurship. They will take smart action and learn from the best teachers in each field, implementing exclusive knowledge and systems. A few examples of this are: How do Influencers get Paid; Who has Influence in the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem; Connecting and Partnership: Building Brands and Community; How Can the Tech, Startup, Wellness, Lifestyle, and Social Good Spaces Influence Companies and Visibility Worldwide.

Other Topics Attendees can look forward to include: Selling Yourself and Creating Monetization Opportunities; Self Care, Authenticity, and Expansion in Every Day Life and Work; Bringing Soul to Business, and Spiritual Connections Within Our Personal and Professional Lives.

SWAAY is a ground-breaking digital publication that harnesses the style and glamour of today's business-minded woman. They believe that women's interests are much more diverse then the traditional magazines lead us to believe. SWAAY is dedicated to the stories of established and emerging entrepreneurs. SWAAY is trying to advance more women into the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurship using visually inspiring and intellectually engaging content.

_______________

Christina Aldan is a TEDx speaker, trainer, and digital advertising consultant whose boutique agency, LG Designs (http://lgdesigns.co/), offers businesses brand consulting and creative content for everyday media. With over a decade of experience in the digital advertising realm, Christina is highly regarded for her approach to business, partnering with clients to find unique strategies that ensure their advertising goals are met. Christina builds connections through her keynote addresses, workshops, and technological education. She uses these tools to help individuals and businesses cultivate value in everyday media. She also served as Chief Marketing Officer for PrayerSpark and currently serves as Marketing Coordinator for Starmark1. Christina uses her charisma and expertise to inspire others by mentoring women in business like herself. She also has sat on state and local boards supporting women in tech, entrepreneurship, and children with learning disabilities.

She is the recipient of the Las Vegas Women in Tech Community Service Award, the Distinguished Woman of the Year Award in STEM, and the Stevie Award for the category of Women Helping Women. Learn more at: www.IAmAGoodMix.com

Contact
Christina Aldan
***@lgdesigns.co
End
Source:LG Designs
Email:***@lgdesigns.co Email Verified
Tags:Influencers, Christina Aldan, Swaay
Industry:Event
Location:Santa Monica - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Luckygirl Designs News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share