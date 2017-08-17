News By Tag
Peabody Properties names David M. Kingsley Executive Director of Zelma Lacey House in Charlestown
Kingsley joins Peabody Properties with 17 years of experience as a healthcare administrator;
Zelma Lacey House, an assisted living community of 66 studio and one-bedroom apartment homes, many with affordable programs, is situated in the heart of Boston's historic Charlestown neighborhood – and within minutes of the area's leading medical facilities.
Prior to his selection as Executive Director at Zelma Lacey House, Kingsley held a similar post at Whitcomb House in Milford, Massachusetts, a property managed by Capital Senior Living Corp, and before that, served as owner and administrator of Maine Avenue Corporation/
"I enjoy working with seniors and making a positive difference in the lives of others," said Kingsley. "I look forward to getting to know the residents and staff at Zelma Lacey House and am delighted with this exciting opportunity and challenge."
Kingsley and his wife Kathleen are the proud parents of two children. In his spare time, he enjoys water sports, gardening and activities with family.
"We're more than pleased to have David on board as Executive Director of our beautiful Zelma Lacey House," said Karen Fish-Will, CEO of Peabody Properties, Inc. "His experience in senior management and healthcare administration coupled with a comprehensive knowledge of the real estate industry make him the ideal person to fill this pivotal role at our much loved managed community."
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 60 on the 2017 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
