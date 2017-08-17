News By Tag
Shawmut Communications Group to Host "Food for Thought" an Educational Event for Higher Ed
On Wednesday, September 20, 2017, Shawmut will welcome marketers and designers to Simmons College for an informative breakfast seminar "The Marketing of Higher Education" presented by Daniel Dejan of Sappi.
Event Details
The Marketing of Higher Education:
Understanding Trends, Communication Preferences, and Best Practices for Higher Ed Recruitment
Presented by: Daniel Dejan, Print & Creative Manager, Sappi etc.
Wednesday, September 20th
Simmons College
Lefavour Library Building, Kotzen Meeting Room
2 Avenue Louis Pasteur, Boston
9:00 am - 11:00 am
With nearly 5,000 institutions of higher education in the U.S., the competition to attract the best and brightest students is intense. Higher education marketing teams must know their market and speak to prospective students—and their circle of influence—in a "voice" that excites and motivates them. The presentation will show marketers how to use big data to profile an applicant's journey and deliver personalized communications through relevant channels.
Attendees will also walk away with Sappi's informative guide for higher education marketing professionals. It brings life to industry statistics, demonstrates unique case studies, explains little-known myths and facts of marketing, and includes a 5-page pullout filled with "cross channel" marketing tips.
Food for Thought is the second educational event hosted by Shawmut Communications Group and is part of Shawmut Thinks—the company's educational series designed to spark ideas and collaboration throughout the marketing and design community. In addition to in-person events, Shawmut Thinks offers a number of educational resources related to print, direct mail, design and cross-channel marketing campaigns. It represents Shawmut's commitment to education and the advancement of the industry. For more info visit http://shawmutdelivers.com/
About Shawmut Communications Group
Founded in 1951—and now its third generation of family ownership—Shawmut provides an array of marketing, print, mail and fulfillment services to meet the needs of clients across all industries. With decades of experience, the Shawmut team is committed to helping clients develop custom solutions that achieve results. Visit http://shawmutdelivers.com or call 978-762-7500 to learn more.
About Sappi
Sappi is a global company focused on providing dissolving wood pulp, paper pulp, paper-based and biorefinery solutions to its customers in over 150 countries. Here at Sappi, we know paper—and it's our goal to transfer that knowledge to you. Our methods range from the humorous to the scientific, but they all have one thing in common: each resource will teach you something fresh about paper and the printing process.
About the Speaker, Daniel Dejan
As an educator, designer, humanist, mentor and lover of all things graphic arts, Daniel Dejan has been an evangelist for the power of paper and print for the span of his career. He is the face of the etc (education-training-
With more than 40 years of design, production, print buying and on-press experience, Dejan is always ready to share his knowledge of the successful and effective marriage of print and paper. As a certified G7 Expert, Dejan is an authority in both Color and Color Management and an avid student of color perception and color theory as it relates to branding and printed color reproduction. He co-chaired the Spectrum Conference in 2007 and is currently a member of the Board of Directors for IDEAlliance/
Contact
Michelle Cardin
***@shawmutdelivers.com
End
