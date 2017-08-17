 
Industry News





Larae Properties Launch New Website To Help Home Owners Sell Their Properties Faster

Larae Properties unveils new website helping home owners sell in the most profitable, efficiently and fastest way possible while experiencing the service they deserve.
 
 
WASHINGTON - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The new user friendly site design launched by Larae Properties empowers homeowners to receive rapid cash offer for their properties, as-is.

"It's Just simply A Better Home Selling Experience for Homeowners who don't want to sell their homes the traditional way, but want to sell in the most profitable way possible."

The real estate investment company enables sellers to request an instant offer from a qualified home buyer. They can now receive an as-is cash offer in as little as 24 hours. That requires no real estate agent commissions, no repairs to be made, and no closing cost, this can happen in as little as 5 to 10 days.

The newly updated LaraeProperties.com website provides the ability to either request an online quote from any mobile device, or to call in and speak with a live representative and local real estate expert. Larae Properties currently buys homes in major markets in Washington, DC Metro area and in the Los Angeles, California area. Homes are purchased in any condition, and even with non-performing tenant occupants.

Larae Properties team is led by CEO and founder Reggie Davis. Other in-house team members are financial and local real estate market experts in the areas which the company acquires homes.

Find out more about the firm, their process, and check out the redesign online at https://LaraeProperties.com or call 240-347-0996 for an instant offer.

