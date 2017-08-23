News By Tag
Rapoo Technology Adds 5G Wireless Mouse Family
Time to Cut the Cord and Move to a Reliable, 5G Wireless Mouse with an Invisible Laser
Ambidextrous Mouse
Both right and left-handed users will enjoy smooth and responsive cursor and wheel control with this ambidextrous Rapoo 7100P wireless optical mouse. Designed for long-term comfort with a fabric top
in a choice of four fashion colors to match any decor.
One-key Switching
The 7100P offers one-key-switching between 500 and 1000 DPI. It allows users to toggle between speed and accuracy depending on the task at hand. The 4D scroll wheel scrolls up or down and side to side to easily maneuver through any browser, document, video or image.
Invisible Laser
This mouse is loaded with new features that set it apart from the crowd. One of most interesting things about the 7100P family is the invisible laser. Most wireless mice have some form of colored sensor lighting at the bottom. The invisible laser on the 7100P means that users won't be blinded in the dark when checking the mouse and flipping it over to take a look at the underside.
Built in Padding
The 7100P applies contemporary design to this mouse by not requiring additional padding elements and has created as dust-proof a case as possible in the process. The 7100P feels as smooth as any other side or bottom padded mouse without the hassle of replacing worn out mouse pads.
Change the Mouse Weight
Users can also influence the weight of the 7100P mouse. By placing a single battery or two batteries inside and it will function the same, the only difference is end battery life. It offers a long nine months of life from a single battery and a whopping 18 months of use from two batteries.
Where to Buy in North America
In Canada, the Rapoo 7100P Mouse is exclusively available at Best Buy Canada stores and online. For customers in the USA, the mouse is available on Amazon and other online retailers.
About Rapoo Technology
Founded in 2002, Rapoo is the market leader in wireless peripheral products in over 40 countries throughout Europe and Asia. A publicly traded Chinese company, Rapoo has won numerous world-class awards including the prestigious IF Design and Reddot Awards. Rapoo's leadership in personal peripheral products is backed by its research and development expertise, engineering acumen and automated manufacturing facilities with a streamlined global supply chain.
Rapoo Technology's North American headquarters is now bringing affordable peripheral products equipped with advanced, wireless 5G connectivity to the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Products are marketed under the Rapoo and Xiro brands.
A responsive, localized customer service team supports all Rapoo and Xiro products. Visit Rapoo at http://www.rapoo.com. Look for Rapoo USA and Xirodrone USA social media communities on Facebook, Twitter, You Tube and LinkedIn.
