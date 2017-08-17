News By Tag
Community Preservation Partners Completes Residential Rehabilitations in San Jose
Affordable housing developer to keep rents below market rate for 55 more years at two apartment complexes while enhancing quality of life for residents
The properties, located a few blocks from each other in San Jose, will maintain below-market-
"Courtyard and Monte Vista are two special communities for us – both in an area that's been hit with some of the fastest-soaring rents in the nation, and both previously were in need of improvements,"
"As long-term stewards of our properties, CPP is committed to improving the communities we serve and enhancing the lives of those who live there," said CPP Vice President Seth Gellis. "Once the physical rehab work is complete, that does not end our responsibility. We continue to support social services and help empower each resident."
The nonprofit Jamboree Housing was a joint venture partner on the rehabilitation of Monte Vista Gardens, 2601 Nuestra Castillo Ct. CPP invested more than $5.5 million on its rehabilitation, including the following:
· New kitchens and bathrooms with solid surface countertops
· New flooring
· Energy star appliances
· New paint and air conditioning units
· Energy efficiency improvements
· Renovations to office and community room
· New computer lab
· Upgraded gym
· New media center
· New community kitchen
· Safety and accessibility upgrades
Drought-
· Pool enhancements and exterior repairs
· Exterior façade, roofing and play equipment
CPP surveyed residents about what services would provide the most impact. The company has been credited with providing tenants with first-rate amenities and support for social programs, such as computer training, recreational activities and children's education.
Meanwhile at Courtyard Plaza, 2950 Story Rd., the following improvements were delivered as part of CPP's $25 million investment:
· Remodeled community room
· Remodeled manager's office
· New kitchen cabinets
· Flooring installation
· New bathtubs
· New appliances
· New vanities
· Fresh paint
· New siding
· Full stucco replacement
· New windows
· New doors
Nine of the apartments will be upgraded to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
About Community Preservation Partners: CPP is an affordable housing rehabilitation company that owns more than 5,000 units across the United States. Its mission is to enrich lives and strengthen neighborhoods by recapitalizing, rehabilitating and preserving aging affordable housing communities. CPP provides simple, practical solutions to complex challenges facing housing authorities, nonprofits and investors. For more information visit www.CPP-Housing.com (http://www.cpp-
Media Contact
Andrew King
7144260444
***@hkamarcom.com
