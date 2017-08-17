News By Tag
ACME Teamwork Hosts Family Fun Night at Peabody Properties' Middlebury Arms
ACME Teamwork focuses on anti-bullying and team building through fun-filled activities.
The event was provided by MassHousing's Youth Resident Activities Program (RAP) grant, which offers funding for educational, employment, and recreational activities to young residents of MassHousing-
This is the third year that MassHousing has provided the Youth RAP grant to Middlebury Arms.
"Our young residents had a great time shooting hoops, eating pizza, and playing life-sized board games like Jenga and Connect Four," said Amanda Craig, resident services coordinator for Middlebury Arms Apartments. "We're very grateful to ACME Teamwork for the wonderful job they do fostering this important spirit, and to MassHousing for offering this grant to make programs like these possible."
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 60 on the 2017 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
