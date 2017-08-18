 
News By Tag
* Web Development Philadelphia
* IT support philadelphia
* Software Development Philly
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Allentown
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


KDG Named Top Software Developer in the Philadelphia Region

Allentown's KDG has been named one of the Philadelphia region's top software development teams.
 
 
The Lehigh Valley's KDG was named a top software developers in Philadelphia.
The Lehigh Valley's KDG was named a top software developers in Philadelphia.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Web Development Philadelphia
IT support philadelphia
Software Development Philly

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Allentown - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Awards

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Lehigh Valley tech solutions provider KDG has been named one of the Philadelphia region's top software development teams by Clutch, a Washington, D.C. B2B research firm.  Hundreds of software providers in the Greater Philadelphia area were considered, but only a handful were chosen as industry leaders.

KDG's team of custom software developers placed second, ahead of a variety of competitors much larger in size.

"All of our development is done by our team in our Allentown, PA, headquarters," says John Lamont, Director of Development at KDG. "This puts us at a unique advantage compared to other tech solutions providers. It also helps us give our clients the high quality customer experience they deserve."

Clutch named KDG a market leader in the Philadelphia area based on client interviews, customer ratings, and detailed industry research and analysis. Clutch's recent recognition joins KDG's growing list of accolades. Earlier this year, the company was named one of the most promising companies in education technology by CIOReview. Meanwhile, the company's Lehigh Valley web designers have been recognized nationally for their higher ed web design projects and crowdfunding campaigns.

The Lehigh Valley tech solutions provider has worked with a variety of clients both in the Philadelphia area and beyond, including Drexel University, Lutheran World Relief, CUPRAP, Jaflo, The Arc, Gates Security, Muhlenberg College, MedTech for Solutions, Casilio Concrete, and Florida Institute of Technology.

To learn more about the custom software solutions the team at KDG can build for businesses, nonprofits, and schools across the country, visit: https://www.kyledavidgroup.com/services/custom-software-d....

About KDG: About KDG:  KDG (formerly The Kyle David Group) has been a leading provider of higher ed web design, custom software development for businesses, and small business IT support for over 16 years. KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/.

Contact
Keri Lindenmuth
***@kyledavidgroup.com
End
Source:KDG
Email:***@kyledavidgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Web Development Philadelphia, IT support philadelphia, Software Development Philly
Industry:Technology
Location:Allentown - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Kyle David Group, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share