KDG Named Top Software Developer in the Philadelphia Region
Allentown's KDG has been named one of the Philadelphia region's top software development teams.
KDG's team of custom software developers placed second, ahead of a variety of competitors much larger in size.
"All of our development is done by our team in our Allentown, PA, headquarters,"
Clutch named KDG a market leader in the Philadelphia area based on client interviews, customer ratings, and detailed industry research and analysis. Clutch's recent recognition joins KDG's growing list of accolades. Earlier this year, the company was named one of the most promising companies in education technology by CIOReview. Meanwhile, the company's Lehigh Valley web designers have been recognized nationally for their higher ed web design projects and crowdfunding campaigns.
The Lehigh Valley tech solutions provider has worked with a variety of clients both in the Philadelphia area and beyond, including Drexel University, Lutheran World Relief, CUPRAP, Jaflo, The Arc, Gates Security, Muhlenberg College, MedTech for Solutions, Casilio Concrete, and Florida Institute of Technology.
To learn more about the custom software solutions the team at KDG can build for businesses, nonprofits, and schools across the country, visit: https://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
About KDG: About KDG: KDG (formerly The Kyle David Group) has been a leading provider of higher ed web design, custom software development for businesses, and small business IT support for over 16 years. KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
