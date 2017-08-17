Country(s)
A Brand New Look for Award-winning, Amazon Bestselling Author Susan Wingate
Bestselling author Susan Wingate gets a facelift for her domain www.susanwingate.com
Wingate's newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to her books, her blog, and her newsletter, and it features a broader accordance of who Susan Wingate is as an author, an activist, and as a human being. Wingate's website also has a link to her popular podcast, Dialogue: Between the Lines. The new website has an easy-to-use, uncluttered design--one that improves functionality and enhances Wingate's rich literary content. The new website goes live today, August 23, 2017 and is located at the same address: www.susanwingate.com.
Susan Wingate's new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of her recently-published books, book deals, literary awards, and the author's milestones, events, as well as upcoming shows on Dialogue: Between the Lines. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails and Wingate's monthly newsletter at: http://susanwingate.com/
ABOUT SUSAN WINGATE
Susan Wingate is a #1 Amazon bestseller and an award-winning author of books that span the genres of mystery, thriller, romantic suspense, paranormal, inspirational and Christian fiction, fantasy, memoir, and writing resources. The twists and turns of Wingate's stories and her likable, touching characters are always unique.
Wingate's novel "The Deer Effect" won five literary awards.
Media Contact
Susan Wingate, Writing
3606229448
***@susanwingate.com
