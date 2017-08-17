 

A Brand New Look for Award-winning, Amazon Bestselling Author Susan Wingate

Bestselling author Susan Wingate gets a facelift for her domain www.susanwingate.com
 
SEATTLE & NEW YORK - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- After owning her domain, SusanWingate.com since the 1990's, Amazon bestseller and award-winning author Susan Wingate has launched a new website. Wingate outsourced her website's creation to AuthorBytes, a website designer that specifically focuses on the needs of authors.

Wingate's newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to her books, her blog, and her newsletter, and it features a broader accordance of who Susan Wingate is as an author, an activist, and as a human being. Wingate's website also has a link to her popular podcast, Dialogue: Between the Lines. The new website has an easy-to-use, uncluttered design--one that improves functionality and enhances Wingate's rich literary content. The new website goes live today, August 23, 2017 and is located at the same address: www.susanwingate.com.

"I had been maintaining my own website for years and had seen the beautifully-crafted websites built by Steve Bennett and his crew at AuthorBytes. I had been wanting an AuthorBytes website for years. When keeping up with my website's administrative needs came in conflict with the needs of writing and promoting new books, I gladly handed over the job to AuthorBytes. And I couldn't be happier. The people at AuthorBytes are professional, creative, and have a deep understanding of authors and their unique needs. I highly recommend them to any author who might be considering getting a professionally-built website. Plus, it's so pretty!" Wingate added.

Susan Wingate's new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of her recently-published books, book deals, literary awards, and the author's milestones, events, as well as upcoming shows on Dialogue: Between the Lines. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails and Wingate's monthly newsletter at: http://susanwingate.com/contact/.

ABOUT SUSAN WINGATE

Susan Wingate is a #1 Amazon bestseller and an award-winning author of books that span the genres of mystery, thriller, romantic suspense, paranormal, inspirational and Christian fiction, fantasy, memoir, and writing resources. The twists and turns of Wingate's stories and her likable, touching characters are always unique.

Wingate's novel "The Deer Effect" won five literary awards.

