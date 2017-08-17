News By Tag
Surgical Staplers Market Analysis, Guidelines Overview and Upcoming Trends Forecast till 2024
The global surgical staplers market is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by, from USD 3.7 billion in growing at a CAGR of 8.10%
The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Surgical Staplers Market – Market Segmentation:
The global surgical staplers market is segmented based on product type, type, application, end user, distribution channel, and geography.
Based on product type, the global surgical staplers market is classified into manual and powered
On the basis of type the global surgical staplers market is classified into disposable and reusable.
On the basis of application, the global surgical staplers market is segmented into abdominal, pelvis, general surgery, cardiac, thoracic, orthopedic, hemorrhoids, cosmetic, and pediatric.
On the basis of end user, the global surgical staplers market is segmented into hospital, ASC and clinic.
On the basis of distribution channel, the global surgical staplers market is segmented into retail and direct tenders.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:
· North America
· Europe
· Asia-Pacific
· South America
· Middle East and Africa
The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.
Some of the major players operating in this market are
1. Some of the major players operating in the global surgical staplers market are Covidien, Ethicon US, LLC., United States Surgical Corp., Cardica, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew plc, CONMED, CareFusion Corporation, Medtronic, Purple Surgical Inc., Welfare Medical Ltd., Reach surgical, Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Frankenman International, BD, Intuitive Surgical Inc., and Grena Ltd. ,among others.
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
