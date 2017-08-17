News By Tag
Myths about TLC Car Rentals & Leasing
You will need to have a TLC drivers' license, and a TLC approved vehicle to drive for technology companies like Uber and Lyft. If you are considering renting a TLC vehicle, here is what you need to know.
All you need to do to get your hands on the wheel and drive off is to fill out a small number of forms and book yourself a high quality, extremely comfortable and practical vehicle that is legally certified and registered under the Taxi Limousine Commission (TLC) of NYC. Once you are done with the paperwork and are authorized, you can take the keys and start driving commercially immediately without any hassle.
While this seems like an easy job, you must know that there some rumors about TLC car rental, some of which are surprisingly true. Most of the rumors talk about how Uber car rental NYC or TLC car leasing service providers scam people. Here are some of the factors that you must consider to make sure leasing cars for Uber does not become a burden on your pocket or pain where the sun does not shine:
Leasing a 'TLC' car should be a hassle-free process for both the consumer and the agency. Therefore it is mandatory for both the parties to communicate clearly and make sure there is no communication gap. Car rental industry is a controversial one, and there is no shortage of fraudulent claims. It is important that both parties sign a car rental agreement after reading it thoroughly.
Another important thing that you must consider while renting TLC cars is their present condition, which is the part where the agency should be brutally honest with the customers, which, however, is not the case with most. Therefore, the customers should inspect the car personally and look for damages including scratches, dents, loose bolts, etc. Inspecting the car would help you not only pick the most comfortable car but also give you an edge in case the agency asks you for a damage repair cost for a dent that was already there. Even if you are in a rush, do not simply take the car keys and drive off. Take some time and take a good look at both the interior and the exterior of the car. Also, take a few pictures from different angles so that you have a good proof. You must also ask the car rental agency some important questions, for example:
· What should I do if I spot a fault or defect in the car after I have picked it up?
· If I find any defect after I have returned the car, how would I be approached and what does the company expect from me?
· Since all vehicles get a bit of wear and tear while on the roads, are minor scratches and other negligible damages covered in the package or not?
Another myth talks about how car rental agencies charge customers for repairing the damages caused by inclement weather conditions including rain or hail. Since hail can cause minor cracks in the paint, you must talk about it with the agent before signing the agreement. You must make sure you ask your agent all the necessary and relevant questions no matter how many as this would keep you from problems that may arise in the future.
