HUBZone-Certified IT Provider Key Cyber Solutions Awarded GSA Schedule 70 Contract
IT Schedule 70 is a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract for commercial IT products/services that are available to federal agencies worldwide. It is one of the largest government contracts used by agencies to purchase technology products and services.
KCS senior staff and board of advisors have a combined 80+ years of experience working with federal, state, and private organizations, with a reputation for delivering the highest quality services available. KCS's past performance brings extensive experience with demonstrated exemplary performance on contracts similar in scope to the work to be performed on this GSA Schedule contract.
"Key Cyber Solutions is very grateful for the award from GSA and looks forward to working with government organizations to meet their technology needs. A special thank you to the team at Global Services Inc. (http://www.globalservicesinc.com/
Key Cyber solutions offerings are available on the GSA IT Schedule 70 under contract #GS35F632GA
o Special Item #: 132-40 Cloud Computing Services
o Special Item #: 132-51 Information Technology Professional Services
Agencies can obtain information about Key Cyber Solutions' GSA Schedule 70 contract services and Cirrus Data Solutions by contacting the company directly at (540) 509-1270 or info@keycybersolutions.com.
Contact
AJ Mojaddidi, Key Cyber Solutions
Phone: (540) 509-1270
***@keycybersolutions.com
