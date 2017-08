HUBZone-Certified IT Provider Key Cyber Solutions Awarded GSA Schedule 70 Contract

Spread the Word

-- Key Cyber Solutions (KCS), a HUBZone certified leading enterprise IT consulting firm that specializes in agile software development services, program management and infrastructure services, cyber security and cloud and managed services for both government and healthcare organizations, announced today that it was awarded a new IT Schedule 70 contract from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).ITis a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract for commercial IT products/services that are available to federal agencies worldwide. It is one of the largest government contracts used by agencies to purchase technology products and services.KCS senior staff and board of advisors have a combined 80+ years of experience working with federal, state, and private organizations, with a reputation for delivering the highest quality services available. KCS's past performance brings extensive experience with demonstrated exemplary performance on contracts similar in scope to the work to be performed on this GSA Schedule contract."Key Cyber Solutions is very grateful for the award from GSA and looks forward to working with government organizations to meet their technology needs. A special thank you to the team at Global Services Inc. ( http://www.globalservicesinc.com/ ) for assisting with the successful award," said AJ Mojaddidi, president and CEO. "This Schedule 70 contract will expand our ability to work with federal, state and local agencies, and offers fast and affordable access to our consulting and staff augmentation services, as well as Cirrus Data Solutions ( http://www.cdsi.us.com/ )," said Mr. MojaddidiKey Cyber solutions offerings are available on the GSA IT Schedule 70 under contract #GS35F632GAo Special Item #: 132-40 Cloud Computing Serviceso Special Item #: 132-51 Information Technology Professional ServicesAgencies can obtain information about Key Cyber Solutions' GSA Schedule 70 contract services and Cirrus Data Solutions by contacting the company directly at (540) 509-1270 or info@keycybersolutions.com.