Singles Against Trump Organizes Parties for Women Who Prefer Donald Trump Opposites

America's first Anti-Trump Singles Party takes place at a popular San Francisco nightclub.
 
 
trump1-1
trump1-1
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- SINGLES AGAINST TRUMP ORGANIZES PARTIES

FOR WOMEN WHO WANT TO MEET ANTI-TRUMPS

    Single women are invited to meet a nightclub full of Donald Trump opposites at America's first Anti-Trump Singles Party, Saturday, September 23, 2017, 8pm, at Monroe, 473 Broadway, San Francisco. This is the first of many parties planned throughout the U.S.

    The party is based on Rich Gosse's new book, The Donald Trump Syndrome: Why Women Choose the Wrong Men to Love (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0934377189/).(Marin Publications: August, 2017).

    "Donald Trump lost the women's vote by twelve percentage points in the 2016 Presidential Election," says Mr. Gosse. "But when it comes to marriage, he is clearly the lady's choice. Most single women would react with horror if they were told they desire a Trump-like husband, but that's what millions secretly want.  They are attracted to men like President Trump who are Older (71), Taller (6'3"), Wealthier (Billionaire), Better-educated (he went to the finest schools), and Dominant Alpha Male. We are inviting bachelors to this party who are the polar opposites of Donald Trump: Younger, Shorter, Poorer, Less-educated, and Shy."

    The party begins at 8pm with a fun Mixer Game, that makes it easy to meet new friends. Then there will be a brief talk by Mr. Gosse on Beyond Narcissistic Womanizers. The evening then continues with a Dance Party, with the house DJ playing current hits.

    This event is sponsored by Singles Against Trump, a division of The Society of Single Professionals, the world's largest non-profit singles organization. The cost is $20 at the door. Adults of all ages are welcome. Dressy nightclub attire is requested.  Anyone wishing more information or a discount may visit www.SinglesAgainstTrump.com.

