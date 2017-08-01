 
Who else wants to stop their "stuttering habit" in 30 days or less? New teaching manual available

Introducing Dr. Donald L. Morrison's New 'Results-Proven' Teaching Manual "Resolving The (Your) 'Stuttering Habit' – One Step To Normal Speech" Get Normal Speech In 30 Days Or Less Or It's FREE! Visit StopYourStutteringNow.com.
 
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Who: Dr. Donald L. Morrison, Ph.D. Green Beret Adviser, Clinical Psychologist, Former Stutterer, Author and, Ronnie Schmidt, CEO, The Marketing Consultants Group, LLC, Publisher of Dr. Morrison's New Teaching Manual.

What: Introducing Dr. Morrison's New Must-Have "Results-Proven" "Resolving The (Your) Stuttering Habit – One Step To Normal Speech" Teaching Manual that helps get you normal speech in 30 days or less or it's FREE.

When: Official release date is August 1, 2017.

Where: This "Must-Have, Results-Proven" New Training Manual is only available from the StopYourStutteringNow.com web site created and managed by The Marketing Consultants Group, LLC, Dr. Donald L. Morrison's Publishers.

Why: To alleviate the debilitating suffering, embarrassment, and humiliation some stutterers experience and suffer from early childhood into their adult years.

To minimize the countless hours and expense some stutterers have endured without seeing any permanent solution or progress to their 'stuttering habit'.

How: Purchase the manual, read it in an afternoon, learn the cause of your 'stuttering habit', practice what Dr. Donald L. Morrison teaches, get normal speech. The record for achieving normal speech after reading the Manual is 8 hours and could go as long as 30 days depending on you practicing what he teaches.

Note From The Publishers: As Dr. Morrison's Publishers we are interested in one big thing, getting the results in eliminating your 'stuttering habit' permanently so you don't have to try things that don't work and not keep paying for ineffective, inefficient remedies, treatments and counseling from folks who may be well meaning but perhaps have a vested interest in not resolving your 'stuttering habit'.

We are not interested in prolonging the time and expense some stutterers have endured with techniques, treatment and theories that don't work, haven't worked, will never work and are a complete waste of time and money, having proved over the years they did not deliver what was promised, normal speech.

Dr. Morrison's new advanced Teaching Manual isn't some fluke, some guess, some half-baked theory that may not work for you or your loved ones.

He has identified and solved the 'stuttering habit'. It is the only "results-proven solution" to stopping you or your loved one's 'stuttering habit' permanently so you can get normal speech and get on with your life.

Dr. Morrison's new Teaching Manual should be the last thing you spend any of your hard-earned money on to resolve your 'stuttering habit' permanently.

If you purchase the Teaching Manual, read it to discover the source of your 'stuttering habit' and practice what Dr. Morrison teaches to permanently eliminate your 'stuttering habit', you will stop stuttering in 30 days or less.

For some unforeseen reason, if after 30 days, you haven't achieved success after trying what Dr. Morrison teaches and don't see any improvement in your 'stuttering habit', simply send us an e-mail Support@MarketingConsultantsGroup.com, call Client Support at 800.571.6176 Ext. 100, or send your receipt to us by snail mail to Client Support, The Marketing Consultants Group, LLC, 101 S. Military Ave. Green Bay, WI 54303 and we will cheerfully refund every penny you paid.

Kindly refer others to the StopYourStutteringNow.com web site so they don't have to continue unduly suffering from their "stuttering habit".

Source:StopYourStutteringNow.com
