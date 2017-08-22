Clt loyalty club more rewarding than ever before

Clt loyalty club by communication legal translation est…..more rewarding than ever before.

-- CLT LOYALTY CLUB BY COMMUNICATION LEGAL TRANSLATION EST…..MORE REWARDING THAN EVER BEFORE.By: Salah Al ZeinAugust 22, 2017.The CLT Loyalty Club of Communication Legal Translation Est. (CLT) has been a vibrant proof of our commitment to excellent customer service based on a rewarding business relationship. To reinforce and reconfirm this unfaltering promise as one of our primary business objectives, Communication Legal Translation Est., the most trusted translation agency in Dubai for the last two decades, has now strengthened and upgraded the CLT Loyalty Club to appreciate and reward the contributions of our loyal customers, whom we consider to be our key strategic partners. We believe that our loyal customers have made great contributions to the achievement and accomplishment of the professionalism that we are proud of as an organization. The improved CLT Loyalty Club is our latest endeavor to appreciate and recognize the trust of CLT loyal customers in a mutually beneficial and prosperous working relationship.The improved and more powerful CLT Loyalty Club has been designed to reward CLT loyal customers instantly through 5% Cashback Vouchers on every purchase of our services. These Cashback Vouchers will get them a 5% rebate on their next purchase of any of the CLT services. Now, our valuable customers do not have to go through the annoying routine of calculating or keeping a track of the Loyalty Points they have accumulated before being rewarded. Nor will the number of Loyalty Points or the value of the purchase be a point of concern as it used to be. Upon making a purchase of any of the services that we offer, the customer would automatically be entitled to 5% redemption on the very next purchase.Catering to wide range of esteemed clientele including reputed law firms, business ventures, accounting and auditing institutions, corporate organizations and banking institutions in addition to reputed individuals, Communication Legal Translation Est. intends to rewards its cash as well as credit customers. First of all, the 5% rebate earned by a cash customer upon the purchase of any of our products can be redeemed instantly upon the next purchase. In this way, the customer would be rewarded with an immediate cash-back available upon availing a service subsequently. Secondly, the 5% Cashback Vouchers earned by credit customers will be sent to them by email and would be redeemed against future purchases provided that the pertinent invoice of such vouchers is paid.Communication Legal Translation Est. also recognizes that low spending customers are usually denied the rewards. As a token of appreciation, we have decided not to keep any minimum purchase benchmarks so that you always get rewarded at CLT Loyalty Club, no matter how little you spend.Becoming a member of the CLT Loyalty Club is very easy. No registration is required for you to earn your rewards. Nor are there any tedious procedures like filling forms, etc. All that a loyal customer has to do is to make a purchase of any of our professional services and he/she will automatically be eligible for the 5% Cashback reward. As a matter of fact, it is like having your money back in your pocket instantly when you are ready to make your next purchase.To speak of our services, Communication Legal Translation Est. (CLT) is the most reliable translation agency providing exceptional translation services to an impressive clientele in Dubai and UAE for the last 20 years. Communication Legal Translation Est. (CLT) offers a wide-ranging panel of more than 53 highly specialized services in more than 70 languages. At CLT, you can make your purchases directly at the CLT office in Dubai as well as online through a simple, hassle-free process. The CLT website is fully operational in the UAE and GCC Countries. We always respond immediately knowing the value of your time and effort. Furthermore, translation clients anywhere in the world can also avail the services of a highly efficient and skilled team of professional translators possessing faultless aptitude of multiple languages.The improved Communication Legal Translation Est. Loyalty Club is in fact our reassurance to our mission of serving and rewarding our long-lasting relationship with our loyal clients. It is in pursuit of CLT ongoing quest for attaining everlasting excellence in customer relations for an even more mutually thriving and advantageous future.