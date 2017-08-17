News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GoMo Health Named Among Nation's Best in Population Health Management by Becker's Hospital Review
Bob Gold, CEO of GoMo Health, said, "We are proud to be recognized for our unique approach to population health management, supporting all aspects of the quadruple aim and delivering evidence-based solutions to improve patient experience and remote care coordination compliance, optimize MIPS and APM reimbursements and maximize provider joy in practice. Our proprietary Behavioral Rx™ science is the foundation that enables GoMo Health to support improved health care delivery and we are excited to be ranked amongst our nation's best in improving the health of our country."
Concierge Care encourages active patient self-management, delivering mobile outpatient and inpatient guidance and real time triage that is personalized based on an individual's lifestyle, medical condition, and risk. Patient compliance increases as protocols are clearly presented in a step-by-step, small "dose" format, reducing readmissions and the number of physical touchpoints with clinicians.
Becker's Hospital Review is one of several industry-leading trade publications published by Becker's Healthcare. Becker's Healthcare is a primary source of leading-edge business and legal information for healthcare industry leaders. Read the full article at http://www.beckershospitalreview.com/
AboutGoMoHealth
GoMo Health is a leader in population health management patient engagement solutions that support the continuum of care, improved patient satisfaction and new MACRA incentive-based reimbursements. GoMo Health Concierge Care® personalizes patient interactions using our behavior-based proprietary science, BehavioralRx™
Contact
Shelley R. Schoenfeld
***@gold-group.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse