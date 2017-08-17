News By Tag
Global Syringes Market Worth Over $15 Billion In 2017
The lead analyst of the report said:
"The increase in the demand for disposable syringes such as prefilled and safety syringes compared to others is extraordinarily high in North America in the upcoming years owing to the increasing prevalence rate of needle-stick injuries, increasing government funding for the use of these syringes in hospital settings, and an aging population with high incidence of chronic diseases.
Growing research on automatic safety syringes is driving the sales of safety syringes since the increasing demand for use in developed nations and more preference to automatic retractable syringes over manual syringes as they are safer and easier to handle.
Furthermore, increasing demand for point-of-care treatment is driving the market for disposable syringes market coupled with patient preference for self-administration and the increasing geriatric population. Moreover, the higher level of use of biological drugs (mostly as injectable drugs) is providing a small, yet additional push for market growth over the forecast period.
The 250-page report contains 218 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Global Syringes market. Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leading Global Syringes submarkets, segmented by syringe type, including forecasts for reusable/sterilisable and disposable syringes. The market is also segmented by material, with forecasts for glass and plastic syringes from 2017-2027. In addition, the market is segmented by product type, with forecasts for insulin syringes, tuberculin syringes, syringes used to deliver allergy medication and others. Finally, the global syringes market is segmented by end-user, with forecasts for hospitals, homecare and other settings.
The 250-page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 21 key national markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the Global Syringes field in detail.
The Global Syringes Market Forecast 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Syringe Type (Reusable, Disposable), Material (Glass, Plastic), Product Type (Insulin, Tuberculin, Allergy, Other), End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Other) and Geographyreport will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the Global Syringes market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the global syringes industry.
