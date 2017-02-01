Country(s)
Mobility Unmanned: Air, Land, and Sea Convenes Top Government, Industry Stakeholders
First Event to Facilitate Critical Dialogue on Highly Automated Vehicle Policy and Regulation Across All Transportation Modes
Mobility Unmanned coincides with a number of federal, state, and local initiatives to address the rapidly evolving legal and regulatory issues raised by the proliferation of highly-automated and unmanned technology. Through a number of targeted keynotes, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and workshops, Mobility Unmanned aims to facilitate important cross-cutting dialogue between key policymakers and industry stakeholders, including the best and brightest minds in the highly-automated and unmanned vehicle space.
A high-powered speaker lineup will feature key administration and agency officials, members of Congress, and notable industry leaders. Joint government-industry panels will address issues common to all modes of transportation, including privacy, preemption, liability and insurance, security, and countermeasures.
Early bird pricing is available through September 15, 2017. Space is limited to 500 delegates. For more information and to register for Mobility Unmanned, please visit www.mobilityunmanned.com
