Mobility Unmanned: Air, Land, and Sea Convenes Top Government, Industry Stakeholders

First Event to Facilitate Critical Dialogue on Highly Automated Vehicle Policy and Regulation Across All Transportation Modes

Mobility Unmanned: Air, Land & Sea - November 1-2, 2017 - Washington, DC

Media Contact

Press Inquiries

Sue Vollono, Director of Digital Marketing

sue.vollono@ worldtek.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12660267/1 Press InquiriesSue Vollono, Director of Digital Marketing

End

-- Today, WorldTEK Events is pleased to announce. This premier public policy event is the first conference dedicated solely to addressing government policy, regulation, law, and standards for highly-automated vehicles across all transportation modes and will take place on November 1-2, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Washington in Washington, DC.coincides with a number of federal, state, and local initiatives to address the rapidly evolving legal and regulatory issues raised by the proliferation of highly-automated and unmanned technology. Through a number of targeted keynotes, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and workshops,aims to facilitate important cross-cutting dialogue between key policymakers and industry stakeholders, including the best and brightest minds in the highly-automated and unmanned vehicle space.A high-powered speaker lineup will feature key administration and agency officials, members of Congress, and notable industry leaders. Joint government-industry panels will address issues common to all modes of transportation, including privacy, preemption, liability and insurance, security, and countermeasures.Early bird pricing is available through September 15, 2017. Space is limited to 500 delegates. For more information and to register forplease visit www.mobilityunmanned.com Melissa LarsenDirector, Sponsorship & Exhibitions+1.516.945.5812