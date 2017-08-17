News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Midas Hospitality to Manage New Kansas SpringHill Suites
Sister company MC Hotel Construction recently built Marriott property
The property also features a 184-space parking garage, as well as 1,600 square feet of retail space with outdoor seating. Orangetheory Fitness is located in the hotel's storefront.
SpringHill Suites is located 24 miles southwest of downtown Kansas City, Mo. and will be part of the $50 million mixed-use Lenexa City Center development. Dubbed The District at City Center, the completed project is situated on 200 acres at the intersection of 87th Street Parkway and Renner Blvd. Tenants to date include two restaurants, Grand Street and Ignite Wood Fire Grill; Lenexa Public Market, an 11,000-square-
Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, is managing the hotel. Sister company MC Hotel Construction, a general contractor specializing in new hotel construction and renovations, built the hotel. Katie O'Connor, a 12-year hospitality industry veteran, is the general manager. Prior to this position, she served as the assistant general manager at Midas' Hilton Garden Inn in Little Rock, Ark.
"While we have worked with the Marriott brand for many years, this is the first Springhill Suites property that Midas Hospitality has managed and MC Hotel Construction has built," said Midas Hospitality CEO David Robert. "The new Lenexa development is an amazing project that will draw travelers to the area, and we look forward to being a part of this growing community."
Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 40 hotels in 14 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.
MC Hotel Construction, which is also located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo., specializes in hotel construction and renovations with projects currently underway in six states. MC Hotel Construction builds for leading brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Starwood and Legacy Suites. For more information, call (314) 339-6600 or visit http://www.mchotelconstruction.com.
Contact
Kurt Furlong
***@midashospitality.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse