Heywood Healthcare Partners with US Department of Veterans Affairs to Provide Timely and Quality Ca

Contact

Heywood Healthcare

***@heywood.org Heywood Healthcare

End

-- Heywood Healthcare has announced its partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) through the Veteran's Access, Choice and Accountability Act (VACAA) of 2014 provider agreement.This agreement allows the VA to use allocated funds and work with outside providers to provide timely and often specialized healthcare to veterans. Through this partnership, veterans who are authorized and directed by VA can receive specified care at Heywood Healthcare's facilities.The VACAA also allows direct communication between Veterans Affairs and community providers, as opposed to using a third party referral service."We are pleased to be partnering with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide timely access to comprehensive care service to our local service men and women," shared Heywood Healthcare President & CEO Win Brown. "As a community healthcare system, we constantly strive to promote health and wellness in our region, and being able to better serve our local veterans only furthers our mission."With Congress just extending funding to this program, the partnership is expected to be part of a long-term solution to provide increased access to veterans in need of healthcare services while controlling costs.###About Athol HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Athol Hospital is a 25-bed non-profit, acute care and outpatient facility serving the communities of the North Quabbin region of Massachusetts. Athol Hospital's services include 24/7 Emergency Care, Oncology, Radiology and Laboratory, Diabetes Center and Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital and Primary Stroke Center, licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and accredited by the Joint Commission.About Heywood HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Heywood Hospital is a 134-bed acute care hospital in Gardner, MA, which provides a broad range of high quality medical, surgical, obstetrical, pediatric and behavioral health services on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The hospital's Centers of Excellence include the Watkins Center for Emergency and Acute Care; the LaChance Maternity Center; the Diabetes Center; and the Heywood Heart and Vascular Center, an affiliate of the Heart and Vascular Center of Excellence at UMass Memorial Health Care.About Heywood HealthcareHeywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving north central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. It is comprised of Heywood Hospital, a non-profit, 134-bed acute-care hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; the Quabbin Retreat in Petersham, MA; and Heywood Medical Group with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region. The organization includes six satellite facilities in MA; Heywood Rehabilitation Center and Heywood Urgent Care in Gardner; West River Health Center in Orange; Winchendon Health Center and Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon; Heywood Charitable Foundation; the North Quabbin Community Coalition, an affiliate organization;and The Quabbin Retreat in Petersham.