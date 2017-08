Gary Brookshaw Appointed UK Product Director at Intact Software

Gary Brookshaw - UK Product Director, Intact Software

Contact

Kevin Faulkner

***@intactsoftware.com Kevin Faulkner

End

-- Gary Brookshaw has recently been appointed as UK Product Director to the Intact Software Group.Intact Software is a leading developer of ERP, Accounting & Business Management Software to merchants and distributors in Ireland, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.Before joining Intact Gary was Co-founder and Product Director for BisTrack, a market leading solution for merchants and distributors which he helped introduce to North America. In the intervening years, BisTrack was acquired by Progressive Solutions, Solarsoft and finally by Epicor.He began his career as the Windows Development Manager for BCT Business Systems before starting up the company that developed BisTrack. He followed the product through each acquisition before his recent move to Intact Software (http://www.intactsoftware.com/)Gary said "It was a difficult decision to move on from a product and team I've helped build from the ground up but I needed to find a solution for the future. When I looked at the market, Intact Software ( http://www.intactsoftware.com/ ) was a clear choice. Their product is built on a framework that has enough flexibility to grow with changing customer demands and the latest in technology advancements. They continually invest to ensure the product is future-proofed for their customer base. Their product roadmap is well thought out and I am relishing the opportunity to assist in the roll out of the numerous exciting developments that are in the pipeline.As UK Product Director for Intact Software, Mr Brookshaw will be part of the Senior Leadership Team covering several business units. He will be responsible for business development, driving sales and ensuring the product offerings of the Intact Software Group remain relevant to their target markets.When asked about the addition of Gary to the Intactsaid