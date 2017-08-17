News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gary Brookshaw Appointed UK Product Director at Intact Software
Intact Software is a leading developer of ERP, Accounting & Business Management Software to merchants and distributors in Ireland, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.
Before joining Intact Gary was Co-founder and Product Director for BisTrack, a market leading solution for merchants and distributors which he helped introduce to North America. In the intervening years, BisTrack was acquired by Progressive Solutions, Solarsoft and finally by Epicor.
He began his career as the Windows Development Manager for BCT Business Systems before starting up the company that developed BisTrack. He followed the product through each acquisition before his recent move to Intact Software (http://www.intactsoftware.com/)
Gary said "It was a difficult decision to move on from a product and team I've helped build from the ground up but I needed to find a solution for the future. When I looked at the market, Intact Software (http://www.intactsoftware.com/
As UK Product Director for Intact Software, Mr Brookshaw will be part of the Senior Leadership Team covering several business units. He will be responsible for business development, driving sales and ensuring the product offerings of the Intact Software Group remain relevant to their target markets.
When asked about the addition of Gary to the Intact CEO Justin Lawless said "Gary has worked with some of the largest independent merchants and distributors in the UK and he understands the industry's challenges. He has strong application design skills and has been creating solutions that work well and resonate with end users for over 20 years. He is a welcome, strong addition to the Intact Software Team".
Contact
Kevin Faulkner
***@intactsoftware.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse