Digital Marketers India Introduced Budget Digital Marketing Services Starts at 20 USD

These services are specifically designed for startups, SMBs, and businesses that face budget issues or want to first test the benefits of digital marketing. The stated services start at as low as 20 USD.

Contact

Digital Marketers India

***@digitalmarketersindia.com Digital Marketers India

End

-- Digital Marketers India is an Indian digital marketing agency which started offering various digital marketing and related services to their local and international clients. Their client centric approach has always kept them in news headlines. This time the company has come up with an announcement of their budget digital marketing services. The company has introduced a range of services which can be pursued even with a very limited budget. The service starts at as low as 20 USD without any hidden charges. The director of the company, Ash Vyas, shared details of these services in brief with the media.This service touches the most effective SEO activity, blogging. This regular blogging service includes the following activities:· Blog subject brainstorming· Keyword research· SEO friendly Blog content writing· On page optimization· Blog posting on the customer's Blogging environmentThe company has introduced press release writing and distribution service. This service not only includes editorial press release writing according to journalist writing style, but also SEO friendly content writing to take benefit of Search Engine Optimization and content distribution best practices. Furthermore, the SEO experts of the company will distribute the press release in authentic and handpicked news release and curation sites.Digital Marketers India has introduced a complete email marketing service for their customers. As part of this service, the company offers all required activities which are listed below:· Strategy Building· Email content writing· Email template design· Email marketing campaign setup and execution· ReportingThis service allows customers to take benefit of their digital marketing expertise with consultancy service. Here, the experts of Digital Marketers India design the digital strategy, which will be executed by your team members under direct supervision of Digital Marketers India.As part of this service, the digital marketing experts of the agency audit each owned media to find possible improvement areas. They give a quick brief report of all owned media such as website, social profiles and pages, etc., along with the current SEO and SMM strategy. This service gives score report to see how effective your current marketing activities are.According to the shared details, each above mentioned service can be used for one time at a fixed cost or on a monthly basis. According to the budget and requirement, one may use one or more services from above mentioned budget digital marketing services.The director of the company shared, "We want to help each business to start putting their digital footprints. They can start with a single service on a regular basis and once comfortable with the results and have more funds for investment; they can opt for full fledged digital marketing services. This service starts at as low as 20 USD/Month or even one time. The business owners and SMBs can try the service, experience our professionalism and experience and then can take the next step. Also, the entrepreneurs must keep in mind, at any point we don't compromise with quality. We believe in quality and measurable work with a client centric and transparent work approach."The director of the company has advised to visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com for more details of offered budget services and other digital marketing services.