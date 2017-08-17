 
Printland Releases Refined and Protective Mobile Phones

 
 
OKHLA, India - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Printland, the leading digital online printing superstore, has announced a new line of impressive collection of mobile covers to protect the phone against extreme heights and every day to day minor injuries.

The prime purpose of encasing the smartphones in their smartphone cases is to ensure safety from all the expected or unexpected injuries that detiriorate the shine and charm of the asset. It is important to purchase a good quality of mobile back cover to keep the phone safe and sound from any unnecessary hazards. Encasing the phone with mobile covers brings on a chic and fashionable look to the phone from the surroundings.

The personalized mobile cases are available in striking colors and designs to allow the users a seamless feel and touch to the covers provided with accurate fitting and finishing. There are plenty of mobile covers offered for endless models of mobile phones in online portals to pick out the back cover which is compatible to the model of the handset one has but still most of them fail to deliver the class you expect and make them a bit flashy.

Printland offers customized back covers & cases made up of many different materials like plastic, silicon and leather to aid the purchasers to select from the wide variety of collection presented in the site. There are ample of options provided to create online customized mobile covers through displaying unique composition of ideas and designs at an exciting price to pull off a stunning look to your smartphone.  Therefore, buy classy mobile phone cases to enclose your asset in one piece to get a prolonged life for your mobile.

About Printland

Printland is an online printing superstore offering customized corporate gifts and personalized services at affordable prices. The company was established in 2011 and became one of the leading digital photo printing companies in India. It also provides other personalized T-Shirts and apparels at cheap rates to promote brand building. There are endless collections of personalized and corporate products to gift someone at any occasion.  Learn and view more products on. Read More - http://www.printland.in/items/mobile-phone-covers.html

Printland.in Pvt. Ltd.

B-53, Okhla Industrial Area Phase-I, New Delhi

01142222888

Contact
Aditya Tripathi
1142222888
aditya.tripathi@printland.in
Source:Printland.in Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@printland.in
Posted By:***@printland.in Email Verified
Tags:Mobile Covers, Mobile Cases, Mobile Accessories
Industry:Mobile
Location:Okhla - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
