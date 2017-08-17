News By Tag
Cause of All Causes: Gutsy Technothriller Written on Author's Boat Explores New Terrorism Threats
'Cause of All Causes' blends action and WMD in a gripping thriller exploring the threat of Islamist terrorists in North Africa. Author James Marinero is himself no stranger to the region as a frequent visitor, living and writing aboard his boat.
This profound experience is vivid in his writing. His latest novel 'Cause of All Causes' is a technothriller in every sense of the word and completes his 'Maghreb Trilogy' of escalating Islamist terrorism attacks which threaten the West with global-scale disaster.
Synopsis:
The terrorist Abu ben-Zhair is on the cusp of realising his vision to destroy the West and cow the East, thereby succeeding in his avowed 'Cause of All Causes' to establish a Caliphate which rules half the world. His earlier, unprecedented threats were ignored by the global community but he succeeded in his design. He has always delivered on his grandiose promises – and this one doesn't come any bigger.
The story builds to a terrifying close with a catastrophic threat to the United States and Europe, and even then the international political manoeuvring continues – up to the very last seconds. Ex-Royal Marine Steve Baldwin and his MI6 sidekick Ellie Williams fight desperately to save the day as the gritty covert action moves from Gibraltar to Algeria – and relentlessly onward across the Atlantic Ocean.
Author Interview
"9/11 took years of planning; Bin Laden used planes but even more potent WMDs are available. Smart use of modern weapons technology in the right place could cause global disaster through a domino effect. Hence the title – 'Cause of All Causes'. Some of the concepts may seem outlandish at first but there is plenty of research to back them up."
"Of course, the entire adventure is wrapped up in a fast moving and complex story involving Saudi Arabian funding and North Korean nuclear weapons based on US technology developed in Stanford."
Continuing, "I completed this novel while at anchor in Grenada, making it an unusual literary project. It's a compelling read for both hard-core fictions fans as well as those with an interest in terrorism, geopolitics and international security."
