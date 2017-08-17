 
News By Tag
* Booklaunch
* Terrorism Thriller
* Espionage Fiction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lymington
  Hampshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

Cause of All Causes: Gutsy Technothriller Written on Author's Boat Explores New Terrorism Threats

'Cause of All Causes' blends action and WMD in a gripping thriller exploring the threat of Islamist terrorists in North Africa. Author James Marinero is himself no stranger to the region as a frequent visitor, living and writing aboard his boat.
 
 
Cause of All Causes for PRLog
Cause of All Causes for PRLog
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Booklaunch
* Terrorism Thriller
* Espionage Fiction

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Lymington - Hampshire - England

Subject:
* Products

LYMINGTON, England - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Having sailed his own boat ranging from the Mediterranean and North Africa to Brazil and the Caribbean, writer James Marinero is a nonconformist. He's worked in many countries (including in the Middle East), exposing him to inspiration for his writing beyond anything most authors could aspire to.

This profound experience is vivid in his writing. His latest novel 'Cause of All Causes' is a technothriller in every sense of the word and completes his 'Maghreb Trilogy' of escalating Islamist terrorism attacks which threaten the West with global-scale disaster.

Synopsis:

The terrorist Abu ben-Zhair is on the cusp of realising his vision to destroy the West and cow the East, thereby succeeding in his avowed 'Cause of All Causes' to establish a Caliphate which rules half the world. His earlier, unprecedented threats were ignored by the global community but he succeeded in his design. He has always delivered on his grandiose promises – and this one doesn't come any bigger.

The story builds to a terrifying close with a catastrophic threat to the United States and Europe, and even then the international political manoeuvring continues – up to the very last seconds. Ex-Royal Marine Steve Baldwin and his MI6 sidekick Ellie Williams fight desperately to save the day as the gritty covert action moves from Gibraltar to Algeria – and relentlessly onward across the Atlantic Ocean.

Author Interview

"9/11 took years of planning; Bin Laden used planes but even more potent WMDs are available. Smart use of modern weapons technology in the right place could cause global disaster through a domino effect. Hence the title – 'Cause of All Causes'. Some of the concepts may seem outlandish at first but there is plenty of research to back them up."

"Of course, the entire adventure is wrapped up in a fast moving and complex story involving Saudi Arabian funding and North Korean nuclear weapons based on US technology developed in Stanford."

Continuing, "I completed this novel while at anchor in Grenada, making it an unusual literary project. It's a compelling read for both hard-core fictions fans as well as those with an interest in terrorism, geopolitics and international security."

Review copies of 'Cause of All Causes' are available online now at Netgalley: https://www.netgalley.com/widget/redeem/117840_64500_1499...  . Paperback version: on sale from 1 Sept. 2017; Kindle version has just been released.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqk2LOHk_mA



Contact
Phil Marks, Editor
***@wavecrestpublications.com
End
Source:Wavecrest Publications
Email:***@wavecrestpublications.com Email Verified
Tags:Booklaunch, Terrorism Thriller, Espionage Fiction
Industry:Books
Location:Lymington - Hampshire - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wavecrest Publications UK News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share