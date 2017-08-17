News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pharma CI Conference 2017 Standard Rate Ends in Less Than Two Weeks!
Annual conference presents the best in intelligence and innovation
Keynote addresses, topical panel discussions, and dynamic networking are the hallmarks of the Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition. At the conference, attendees will hear from top thought leaders at such companies as The Medicines Company, Pfizer, Abbott and many, many more. These expert speakers will guide attendees through the latest challenges and opportunities facing the industry today.
Sign up now to gain access to:
· 2 Days of Networking Opportunities
· 65+ Senior Level Speakers
· 35+ Sessions (including presentations, workshops, panel discussions, round tables)
· Solving a CI Challenge - This new team-based competition involves working a real-world CI project in a simulated environment
The conference is in just a few weeks, September 12-13. There's still time to register under the Standard Rate and join your colleagues at the most well-regarded event in the competitive intelligence industry.
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
The Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition is the best and largest assembly of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence executives in the world for over a decade! We hope to see you at the Pharma CI Conference on September 12-13, 2017 in Parsippany, New Jersey!
The Pharma CI Conference features the participation of the world's top companies, including:
Abbott, Adis, Alcresta Therapeutics, Amgen, Astellas, Atacana Group, Aurora WDC, Bayer Consumer Health, Best Practices, LLC, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Blueocean Market Intelligence, Boehringer Ingelheim, BMS, Cambridge Healthcare Research, Celgene Corporation, Churchill Pharmaceuticals, Clarivate Analytics, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Deallus Consulting, Diaceutics, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, EMD Serono, Engima Technologies, Exeltis, Expert System, Ezra Innovations, Fletcher/CSI, LLC, Genentech, Global Pharma Alliance, GlobalResearch Business Solutions, Helsinn Group, Horus Consultancy, Informa, INOVIS, InterfaceAsia-
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
To view the detailed agenda, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
Our group hotel rates end on August 28th, so please book soon at http://usa.pharmaciconference.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com
For more information, visit http://www.pharmaciconference.com, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse