 
News By Tag
* Appraisers
* Asa
* American Society Of Appraisers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Reston
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

Advanced Topics in Business Valuation Course

 
RESTON, Va. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Society of Appraisers announces its Advanced Topics in Business Valuation course (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Course?CourseID=396) being held on Wednesday, October 4-Saturday, October 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

This capstone course applies the general valuation theory and principles learned in BV201, BV202 and BV203 and introduces the student to a variety of advanced valuation applications. This course is presented in the following chapters (see more detail below): Pass-Through Entities; Intangible Assets; Non-US Cost of Capital; Fairness Opinions; Solvency Opinions; Value Allocation in a Complex Capital Structure; Employee Stock Ownership Plan Valuation; Valuation of Debt and Preferred Stock; Litigation Services; and Advancement and Accreditation.

To register or for more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Class?ClassID=3735) or call (800) 272-8258.

American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Source:
Email:***@appraisers.org Email Verified
Tags:Appraisers, Asa, American Society Of Appraisers
Industry:Education
Location:Reston - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Society of Appraisers PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share