Todd Paradis

703-733-2124

Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org

-- The American Society of Appraisers announces its Advanced Topics in Business Valuation course (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Course?CourseID=396) being held on Wednesday, October 4-Saturday, October 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas.This capstone course applies the general valuation theory and principles learned in BV201, BV202 and BV203 and introduces the student to a variety of advanced valuation applications. This course is presented in the following chapters (see more detail below): Pass-Through Entities; Intangible Assets; Non-US Cost of Capital; Fairness Opinions; Solvency Opinions; Value Allocation in a Complex Capital Structure; Employee Stock Ownership Plan Valuation; Valuation of Debt and Preferred Stock; Litigation Services; and Advancement and Accreditation.To register or for more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Class?ClassID=3735) or call (800) 272-8258.American Society of AppraisersThe American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.