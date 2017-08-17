News By Tag
New "Resolving Your Stuttering Habit - One Step To Normal Speech" Manual - StopYourStutteringNow.Com
Looking To Resolve Your, Your Child's, Or A Loved One's Frustrating, Embarrassing 'Stuttering Habit'? Want Normal Speech And The Lifestyle You Deserve?
Get Normal Speech In 30 Days Or Less Or It's FREE!
Visit StopYourStutteringNow.com Now.
Imagine. What would it be like if you, your loved one or someone you knew didn't have to suffer from the frustration, humiliation and embarrassment of the 'stuttering habit', could easily overcome it, achieve normal speech in 30 days or less, permanently ending it, and get the lifestyle of your dreams? Read on . . .
It all started when Dr. Donald L. Morrison, Ph.D. was a child who suffered from the debilitating effects of stuttering. When he saw another child in class stutter. Terrified as to what he might look like, he went home, looked in the mirror and figured out why he stuttered. He taught himself to focus, practice and stop his 'stuttering habit'. He's helped many patients eliminate their 'stuttering habit', reclaim their normal speech and lives and now, at last, his new Teaching Manual is being published to help thousands who suffer.
Here's what Dr. Morrison said about his 'results-proven' stuttering solution and his new Teaching Manual,
"Regardless of what you have been told or read, there is only one way to stutter and therefore only one instant solution.
There is no middle ground.
There is no gene thing.
There is no physical problem.
You or your loved one have a reaction formulation from a childhood fear that is no longer active.
To be more specific, once you have read and understood my manual your stuttering will disappear whether you like it or not.
This solution is instant and ends your stuttering.
The only question is how long you want to take to end stuttering.
The record is 8 hours and it could extend up to 30 days.
The difference is practice.
To lessen stress, use the time before going to sleep and minutes after you get up.
In short, relax, because this is an important time in your life," - Dr. Donald L. Morrison, PhD, Clinical Psychologist, former stutterer.
Here are the topics and practicing method covered in his new Teaching Manual.
Forward
Introduction
Part 1. Discovery (Including Illustration)
Part 2. The Stuttering Locus (Including Illustration)
Part 3. Understanding Your Body
Part 4. Using The "Stuttering Switch" (Including Illustration)
Part 5. The Practicing Method
Part 6. Teaching The Children
Part 7. In Transition
Part 8. Three Points To Remember
Part 9. Important Information
If you, your child, a loved one or someone you know has been embarrassed, laughed at or ridiculed, this must-have, 'results-proven' Teaching Manual is for you.
Why? Because it is the only 'results-proven' guaranteed solution to resolving the 'stuttering habit' permanently and achieving normal speech.
The New "Resolving The (Your) 'Stuttering Habit' – One Step To Normal Speech" Teaching Manual stops the 'stuttering habit'. Get it at StopYourStutteringNow.com
