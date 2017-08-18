News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CTEF Regional Evaluators Expand Certified Tile Installer (CTI) Hands-on Testing Program
"It is critical for the future of the tile industry that homeowners, architects, designers and commercial business owners have the option of qualified labor for their tile installation projects so the installations not only look beautiful, but also perform consistently over time," says Carothers. "The CTI program was developed to provide that level of assurance to those seeking professional tile installers. With the Regional Evaluator program, CTEF can significantly grow the number of CTIs and the level of tile installation competence available across the United States."
What is the Regional Evaluator Program?
Regional Evaluators are themselves Certified Tile Installers who take additional training to evaluate the hands-on portion of the Certified Tile Installer Program test. They must know how to set up the testing modules, conduct the hands-on test, score the 100-point evaluation, and assist installers in furthering their understanding of the proper installation of ceramic tile.
They are regionally based and able to organize and conduct hands-on testing within their region which greatly expands the reach of the CTI program. This also means that installers no longer need wait until classes reach 10 or more students before they are able to take the hands-on portion of the exam and achieve industry-recognized certification and validation of their skills and knowledge.
Kevin Insalato of California Flooring in the Chicago area, serves as Regional Evaluator Coordinator for the program and has kicked it off with the following sixteen Regional Evaluators:
· Joe Kerber, CTI # 217, Kerber Tile Marble & Stone – Shakopee, MN
· Robb Roderick, CTI # 727, NTCA Trainer – West Coast USA
· Mike Corona, CTI # 923, Corona Marble & Tile, Woodbine, MD
· Shon Parker, CTI #999, Hawthorne Tile, Portland, OR
· Dave Rogers CTI # 1029, Welch Tile – Kent City, MI
· Rafael Lopez, CTI # 1100, California Flooring – Manteno, IL
· Mark Heinlein, CTI # 1112, NTCA Trainer – East Coast USA
· Tom Cravillion, CTI # 1116, Cravillion Tile & Stone – Plymouth, WI
· Matt Newbold, CTI # 1118, Elite Tile Setters – Lehi, UT
· Triniti Vigil, CTI # 1144, J&R Tile – San Antonio, TX
· Brad Denny, CTI # 1190, Nichols Tile & Terrazzo – Joelton, TN
· Dan Hecox, CTI # 1215, Hecox Construction – York, NE
· Jason McDaniel, CTI #1273, Stoneman Construction, Stafford, OR
· Todd Kozey, CTI # 1285, Complete Contracting Services – Fraser, MI
· Ed Siebern, CTI # 1289, Mourelatos Tile Pro, Tucson, AZ
· John Mourelatos, CTI # 1290, Mourelatos Tile Pro, Tucson, AZ
"With the Regional Evaluator Program, we can now take the CTI hands-on test to installers, retailers, and tile contractors around the country increasing the number of qualified installers available to the marketplace,"
The program will initially utilize sixteen REs and eventually include a minimum of 50 Regional Evaluators. For more information about the Regional Evaluator program, visit https://www.ceramictilefoundation.org/
What is the Certified Tile Installer Program?
The CTI designation identifies the professional installer who has reached a level of proficiency to independently and consistently produce a sound tile installation that displays good workmanship. Certification is the validation of the skills and knowledge of the men and women who presently are installing tile successfully in the United States.
To qualify for the CTI Program, installers must have at least two years of experience as the lead installer setting ceramic tile on a full-time basis. This means having full responsibility for substrate prep, layout, coordinating with other trades along with properly installing underlayment, tile, grout and sealant materials.
The CTI test is a two-part examination consisting of:
· A written test which is an open-book, 155 question, multiple-choice exam that can be taken online at home or the office as the installer's schedule allows.
· A hands-on test which is monitored and assessed by Regional Evaluators all across the United States. In it, installers must demonstrate their ability to execute a complex layout and proper installation of vapor retarder membrane, backer board, tile (walls and floors), cementitious grout, and flexible sealant (caulk). For each installation material, the applicant is scored on the various aspects of workmanship relevant to producing an installation that will endure use and satisfy the discriminating client.
The CTI Program: Recognized by the Tile Industry
The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) which sponsors the CTI program is supported by all segments of the ceramic tile industry. CTEF is headquartered in Pendleton, South Carolina, near Clemson University and in close proximity to the offices of the Tile Council of North America (TCNA).
The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) provides education and installer certification for professionals working in the ceramic tile and stone industry. The CTEF Certified Tile Installer (CTI) program is the only third-party assessment of installer skill and knowledge which is recognized by the tile industry.
To register for the CTI tests, please visit https://www.ceramictilefoundation.org/
# # #
About the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation
The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) provides education and installer certification for professionals working in the ceramic tile and stone industry. Certification programs include the CTEF Certified Tile Installer (CTI) program, the only third-party assessment of installer skill and knowledge recognized by the tile industry, and the Advanced Certifications for Tile Installers (ACT). For more information, visit https://www.ceramictilefoundation.org.
Follow CTEF on Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Contact
CB Whittemore - Simple Marketing Now
***@ceramictilefoundation.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse