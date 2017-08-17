News By Tag
Formaspace Officially Names New Lab Services Bench "Triton™"
Formaspace names new integrated lab services bench - Triton™. Read about the creative process and how the economically priced lab services bench, Triton™, received its name.
"Selecting the name from attendee submissions at Pittcon was really unique for us," said Jodi Gaines, Creative & Brand Marketing Manager at Formaspace. "These names came from some of the top lab professionals, leaders and researchers in the world; the people who attend the conference come from more than 90 countries. The name is not just a reflection of the best features of our new lab bench, but it's also a reflection of what laboratory furniture end-users are looking for."
The name comes from the moon Triton, a moon of Neptune. Triton orbits Neptune in a retrograde orbit, meaning the moon orbits Neptune in a direction opposite of the planet's rotation. Triton is the only large moon in the solar system to orbit in this manner. Much like Triton's orbital patterns, Formaspace operates differently than competitors by offering innovative products, at economical prices, created to advance the world we work in.
The atmosphere of the moon Triton is mainly composed of nitrogen and methane. The Triton™ lab services bench commonly runs gas through service valves to the workstation surface. Also, known in Greek mythology as the guardian of the sea, Triton™ provides water into the workstation through the water service valve. The embedded valves on Triton™ run water, gases, vacuum, and air, alongside data and power to create a highly functional lab bench solution.
With the motto, "when innovation matters, we'll get you there," Formaspace has been an integral part of many of the top breakthroughs in science. Formaspace benches were used in the sequencing of the first human genome, the integration of the first robot into an assembly line, and also the implementation of one of the first cloud systems.
"Triton™ will help pave the way for future discoveries to advance the human condition," said Formaspace CEO, Jeff Turk. "Our new lab bench emphasizes power, service, and versatility. The name Triton originates from ancient Greek mythology shown in the solar system, and we believe our product serves as a critical bridge between the current state of the lab furniture market to the future state that we envision with our solutions."
