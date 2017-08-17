 
2017 PCI/Axalta Scholarship Recipient Announced

Scholarship Advances Powder Coating Technologies and Nurtures Future Industry Growth
 
 
Theodore Hammer receives the 2017 PCI/Axalta Scholarship
Theodore Hammer receives the 2017 PCI/Axalta Scholarship
 
HOUSTON - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, in partnership with the Powder Coating Institute (PCI), is excited to announce Theodore Hammer as the winner of the 2017 PCI/Axalta Scholarship. Offered to college students pursuing degrees related to powder coating technologies, the scholarship fosters growth and innovation in the industry by identifying recipients who demonstrate exceptional academic performance and leadership potential.

As the 2017 scholarship recipient, Hammer will receive $5,000 towards his graduate degree in Polymer Science from the University of Akron. His academic record, passion for the industry, and dedication to research, cemented Hammer as the top choice for the award. Currently, Hammer assists with several industry projects, working on the synthesis of unsaturated polyester resins and is focusing his graduate research on ultra violet-curable powder coatings.

"PCI is very proud to partner with our member, Axalta Coating Systems, to offer this scholarship," said Trena Benson, PCI Executive Director. "As the premier industry association, whose mission is the promotion of powder coating technology, these PCI scholarships represent a great opportunity to support the goals of students, like Theodore, who have interest in our industry and can help us to advance our technology."

"It's important that we invest in students because they will be influential in the industry in the years to come," said Michael K. Bollan, Axalta Business Director, Powder Coatings-Americas. "At Axalta, we are committed to identifying and equipping future leaders with the tools they need to succeed. The PCI/Axalta Scholarship is just one of several ways that Axalta supports science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education initiatives worldwide."

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions.  From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer.  With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,600 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.  For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

Source:Axalta Coating Systems North America Industrial
Email:***@axaltacs.com Email Verified
