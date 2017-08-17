 
Collegiate Sports Management Group secures Funding Round led by Dr. Harvey Schiller

 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- New York  – Collegiate Sports Management Group (CSMG) announced today that Dr. Harvey Schiller has become an investor and will lead the initial funding round for the company. The funding will accelerate the company's aggressive growth strategies in the collegiate multi-media and sponsorship space, acting as an outsourced properties group for schools and conferences.

CSMG will use the financing to continue expanding its national reach, to invest in additional sales and marketing resources, to further develop their data collection strategies, and to continue to offer their clients best-in-class services and guidance. The financing builds on an exceptional year for CSMG which saw a rapidly growing roster of clients including deals with the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), the University of Delaware, and Five Division II conferences and several schools. Additionally, a handful of strategic partnerships in the areas of sponsorship, advertising, content production, media, and content marketing have been created.

Dr. Schiller, a member of the Board of Advisors at CSMG, and former commissioner of the SEC, has seen the upward trajectory at CSMG first hand and felt the time was right to make an investment in the company. "I've witnessed the growing demand for CSMG's services in the D-I mid-major, D-II and D-III space. The business strategy at CSMG positions the company for significant growth in the short and long term. I'm happy to provide both  financial support and advisory service enhancing CSMG's ability to expand nationally as they offer a plethora of benefits to their clients in the rapidly changing world of college sports media and marketing," stated Schiller.

Ray Katz, Chief Operating Officer at CSMG, expressed, "Having known Dr. Schiller for almost 20 years, we are delighted that he has the confidence in our company's strategic plans as we continue to grow across multiple platforms in the college sports industry."

Dr. Harvey Schiller- BIO

Schiller, Brigadier General, USAF, Ret, served as chief executive of YankeeNets, as co-founder and driving force behind the creation of the YES multi-billion-dollar network; Commissioner of the Southeastern Conference; CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee; President of the International Baseball Federation; and President of Turner Sports. Most recently Dr. Schiller served as the commercial commissioner of the America's Cup and is currently Vice Chair of Diversified Search.

Dr. Schiller is a 1960 graduate of The Citadel and holds a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Michigan.

About Collegiate Sports Management Group

CSMG is a "College Properties Group" that drives the business performance of collegiate athletic conferences and schools, providing them with a successful growth strategy, and generating revenue to support their athletic departments and initiatives. CSMG specializes in Marketing Rights/Revenue Generation, Content Creation and Distribution, Media Rights Strategy and Negotiation, and Sponsorship Sales


http://www.collegiatesmg.com/

Media Contact
CSMG
Ray Katz - self- co-founder
6463352712
***@roisportsgroup.net
End
Source:CSMG
Email:***@roisportsgroup.net Email Verified
