Unlocking The Wineries Of Emea & Apac For Unique Corporate Incentive Programs

-- Studies by the IRF show that UK companies openly acknowledge the effectiveness of incentives, with many believing that non-cash rewards and recognition programs promote behaviour and engage, retain and recruit staff*. LAH-CAL, experts in tailor-made travel for the corporate market, are unlocking the wineries of the EMEA and APAC region, creating niche and one-off tailor-made corporate adventures to add flavour and finesse to a company's incentives, programs, seminars and meetings.Incentives based around wineries are new to the corporate events market. LAH-CAL's extensive knowledge and connections has allowed it to design EMEA and APAC region-wide winery travel with flexibility being key to its success. From one-day to week-long, with trips from an hour away, to Europe and the Middle East to Australasia and emerging producers such as Myanmar – all time scales and destinations can be catered for.LAH-CAL's winery incentives, seminars and meetings are custom-fitted to the client's individual needs with ideas ranging from gourmet cuisine served-up to your C Level Management by Michelin-starred chefs in Saint Emilion, France, to the sales team sampling the same Dreissigacker wine as was hand-selected for the Obamas. In Australia, marketing and events managers can soak up the atmosphere of the Margaret River or the IT department can unwind in lush forest of the Leeuwin estate.Of course, it's not all play. LAH-CAL organises and steers a company's team building courses, arranges expert speakers, motivational seminars and conferences shaping them around the inspiring vineyard environment.Incentives and meetings based around wineries tastefully combine business and pleasure to create unsurpassable events that are measurable in terms of benefit for both company and staff.Speaking about the niche Chris Vetha Creative Marketing Director said: 'With the large majority (81%) of UK companies offering their employees a non-cash reward and recognition*, it's important that they make their incentives and events stand-out. From experience, we found that incentives based around wineries have broad appeal to both employees and companies. Unique, accessible and affordable, wine incentives in the EMEA and APAC region are highly desirable as they speak volumes about a company's respect for and appreciation of its staff.'With more than 15 years' experience in event management and event marketing, LAH-CAL encompasses local knowledge and skills to create breath-taking events on the global stage. Focused in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, we understand what makes an event go with a bang. From the pre-event strategy down to execution and post-event marketing, we combine creativity and an incredible eye for detail to create your bespoke event, on brand and on budgetDavid LeeCommunications Managerwww.LAH-CAL.compr@LAH-CAL.com