News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Unlocking The Wineries Of Emea & Apac For Unique Corporate Incentive Programs
Incentives based around wineries are new to the corporate events market. LAH-CAL's extensive knowledge and connections has allowed it to design EMEA and APAC region-wide winery travel with flexibility being key to its success. From one-day to week-long, with trips from an hour away, to Europe and the Middle East to Australasia and emerging producers such as Myanmar – all time scales and destinations can be catered for.
LAH-CAL's winery incentives, seminars and meetings are custom-fitted to the client's individual needs with ideas ranging from gourmet cuisine served-up to your C Level Management by Michelin-starred chefs in Saint Emilion, France, to the sales team sampling the same Dreissigacker wine as was hand-selected for the Obamas. In Australia, marketing and events managers can soak up the atmosphere of the Margaret River or the IT department can unwind in lush forest of the Leeuwin estate.
Of course, it's not all play. LAH-CAL organises and steers a company's team building courses, arranges expert speakers, motivational seminars and conferences shaping them around the inspiring vineyard environment.
Incentives and meetings based around wineries tastefully combine business and pleasure to create unsurpassable events that are measurable in terms of benefit for both company and staff.
Speaking about the niche Chris Vetha Creative Marketing Director said: 'With the large majority (81%) of UK companies offering their employees a non-cash reward and recognition*
*http://theirf.org/
END
ABOUT LAH-CAL
With more than 15 years' experience in event management and event marketing, LAH-CAL encompasses local knowledge and skills to create breath-taking events on the global stage. Focused in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, we understand what makes an event go with a bang. From the pre-event strategy down to execution and post-event marketing, we combine creativity and an incredible eye for detail to create your bespoke event, on brand and on budget
For more information please contact:
NAME: David Lee
TITLE: Communications Manager
WEB: www.LAH-CAL.com
EMAIL: pr@LAH-CAL.com
Contact
LAH-CAL
***@lah-cal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse