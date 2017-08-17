News By Tag
Nathan Mitchell Jazzes Up Fort Harrison for World Humanitarian Day Concert
The evening's host was Ms. Lisa Mansell, the Public Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology. To start, she welcomed the guests to the Fort Harrison and gave a brief history of the World Humanitarian Day.
World Humanitarian Day was created in 2009 by the United Nations to honor and bring wisdom to international leaders and hope to those who are working in world-wide danger zones. As international conflicts grow more intense, humanitarian aid workers are put in more and more danger and have become targets themselves in wars and civil unrest.
"But Humanitarian Day is not just for those risking their lives in planetary hot zones," said Ms. Mansell to those in the Fort Harrison Auditorium. "The United Nations also recognizes the smaller battles fought and won to keep our children away from drugs, to keep human rights a reality, to mentor youth, provide a path to a happier life and provide tools that a person can use to dig themselves out of any personal disaster they might find themselves in."
Ms. Mansell acknowledged all volunteers for their work for the community. With a "enjoy tonight's concert, it is dedicated to you," she turned the event over to Nathan Mitchell and the band.
Nathan Mitchell performs many different styles - Gospel, R&B, Funk, Blues, and Smooth Jazz. His debut single For All Eternity, released in 2013, was coproduced by Grammy-winning guitarist Paul Brown and charted on Billboard's Top 30. Mr. Mitchell also wrote and co-produced James Lloyd's debut single Play it Forward which spent 8 weeks on Billboard's Top 10 Smooth Jazz Chart.
For more information or to attend future events, please call (727) 467-6860 or email dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.
The Fort Harrison Religious Retreat:
Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.
