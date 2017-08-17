News By Tag
Above Board Chamber of Florida's How to Get Discovered by the Media returns
Seventh annual program teaches businesses how to enlist the professional storytellers
Reporters and broadcast producers are always on the lookout for great stories about local businesses. How can you get them to pay attention to yours? At How to Get Discovered by the Media, attendees will have an unprecedented opportunity to ask this question directly to local experts representing media outlets including magazines, newspapers, television, radio and online news. Panelists will share stories from the trenches to illustrate how to create an effective pitch, as well as avoid the media's pet peeves.
The Naples meeting will be emceed by Sue Huff, owner of E. Sue Huff and Associates, and will feature a panel including Gulfshore Business Associate Publisher Rob Wardlaw; WWDT Telemundo Video Journalist Marilyn Ponce; Jay Schlichter, editor of the Collier Citizen and assistant editor of Turquoise magazine by the Naples Daily News; Stephanie Summers of Fox4 Morning Blend; Southwest Florida Business Today Publisher Karen Moore; Florida Weekly Editor Cindy Pierce; Heidi Raphael, vice president of corporate communications at Beasley Media Group; and Rob Robbins, president and general manager at The CALL Radio Stations.
The Fort Myers meeting will be emceed by Connie Ramos-Williams, chief marketing officer and president at CONRIC PR & Marketing, and will feature a panel including News-Press News Director Wendy Fullerton, Gulfshore Business Editor in Chief Phil Borchmann, Southwest Florida Business Today Publisher Karen Moore, Florida Weekly Senior Editor Betty Wells, NBC-2 Anchor Peter Busch, WINK TV Anchor Deanne Brink, Noticias WINK Anchor Stephanie Becerra, Way-FM Station Manager Tom Sullivan and CTN10 TV General Manager Paul Lodato.
Naples lunch registration
Registration on or before Wednesday, Sept. 6 will be $25 for members, $30 for guests.
Fort Myers lunch registration
Registration on or before Thursday, Sept. 7 will be $25 for members, $30 for guests.
The Naples meeting will be sponsored by Tri-Town Construction, CONRIC PR & Marketing, The Arlington of Naples, Fuller Online Solutions and Hilton Naples.
The Fort Myers meeting will be sponsored by Tri-Town Construction, CONRIC PR & Marketing and Acarte' Technology.
Non-members are encouraged to attend two meetings, then consider joining us to be part of the Above Board Chamber of Florida. To become a member, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426 (tel:(239)%20910-
Special thanks to our 2017 yearly sponsors: CONRIC PR & Marketing, Fuller Online Solutions, E. Sue Huff and Associates, Pulse Technology Solutions, LLC, Spada Salon & Day Spa, Your Walking Billboard, Charlie McDonald Photography, Lady in Pink Photography and Signarama North Fort Myers.
The Above Board Chamber of Florida is dedicated to bringing people of all faiths together within the community, in the workplace and amongst one another. Their mission is to supply members with the tools that will allow them to take every aspect of their lives Above Board. For more information on the event or on how to become a member of the Above Board Chamber, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426 or visit AboveBoardChamber.com.
