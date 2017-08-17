News By Tag
Sunrise Pediatrics Welcomes Dr. Aikels to Their Staff
Dr. Aikels is a Board Certified in Pediatrics and a lifelong resident of Las Vegas and is committed to providing excellent care to the smallest members of our community. Dr. Aikels greatly enjoys building relationships with her patients and making a trip to the doctor's office a fun experience. She aims to practice the highest quality of pediatric care while building partnerships with patients and parents. Dr. Aikels understands that great medical care is built on good relationships and trust. As such, she enjoys educating parents and equipping them with the tools necessary to raise healthy children. Her areas of interest include neonatology, adolescent medicine, and preventive care.
To schedule your appointment with Dr. Aikels call 702-254-KIDS (5437). To learn more about Sunrise Pediatrics visit their website: http://sunrisepediatricslasvegas.com.
