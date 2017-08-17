 
News By Tag
* Pediatrician
* pediatrics Las Vegas
* Dr. Aikels
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

Sunrise Pediatrics Welcomes Dr. Aikels to Their Staff

 
 
Sunrise Logo
Sunrise Logo
LAS VEGAS - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Sunrise Pediatrics Las Vegas is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Sonya Aikels to their staff.  Sunrise Pediatrics is one of the premiere pediatric practices in the Las Vegas community with locations at 3061 S. Maryland Parkway,  7875 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 7200 Smoke Ranch Rd.  Sunrise Pediatrics has been serving the parents and children of the Las Vegas community for 20 plus years.

Dr. Aikels is a Board Certified in Pediatrics and a lifelong resident of Las Vegas and is committed to providing excellent care to the smallest members of our community.  Dr. Aikels greatly enjoys building relationships with her patients and making a trip to the doctor's office a fun experience.  She aims to practice the highest quality of pediatric care while building partnerships with patients and parents. Dr. Aikels understands that great medical care is built on good relationships and trust. As such, she enjoys educating parents and equipping them with the tools necessary to raise healthy children.  Her areas of interest include neonatology, adolescent medicine, and preventive care.

To schedule your appointment with Dr. Aikels call 702-254-KIDS (5437).  To learn more about Sunrise Pediatrics visit their website: http://sunrisepediatricslasvegas.com.

Contact
Don Stelmaszek
***@consolidatedmd.com
End
Source:Consolidated MD
Email:***@consolidatedmd.com Email Verified
Tags:Pediatrician, pediatrics Las Vegas, Dr. Aikels
Industry:Health
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consolidated MD Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share