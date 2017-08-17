News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Financing: Knowing and Understanding Your Credit Score For Home Buyers
The credit score used by a lender to qualify you for a mortgage is pulled from a specific type of report only available to lenders, or directly from one of the 3 credit bureaus. Many people assume this can be generated through credit card statements and credit service platforms, which are not always an accurate indicator of your credit score. Your credit history determines what loans you will qualify for, as well as the interest rate you will be paying. This is why it is extremely important to have a lender or mortgage broker run an accurate credit score evaluation before your home search.
The lenders usually follow the guidelines below:
• Having low credit scores do not always deem you ineligible
• When your credit information changes so does your credit score
• Better credit scores usually lead to better rates
• Change your credit score by paying off debts
• Start saving your money
Martino Realtycan help you in your journey of purchasing a home and taking the correct steps.
They are conveniently located at 7448 Amboy road on Staten Island, New York. http://martino-
Contact
Demmi S
***@martino-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse