Proforma Signature Solutions Earns Spot on the 2017 Inc. 5000 List
Local Business Makes the List of the Fastest Growing Companies
"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest growing private businesses in America," said Dennis Funk, Co-Owner of Proforma Signature Solutions. "Over the years, our team has worked hard to provide our clients with creative solutions, exceptional customer service and the widest selection of products in the industry. So much of our success is due to the support and resources we receive as members of the Proforma Network."
Proforma Signature Solutions was founded in 2000 and has grown to nearly $5 million in annual sales and 16 employees. They have established themselves as a leader in the branding and promotional marketing industry. As a full service marketing resource company, Proforma Signature Solutions provides clients with commercial printing services, promotional products, eCommerce and multimedia services all under one roof.
Funk is a member of the Proforma's highly-esteemed Multi-Million Dollar Club, a level of recognition exclusive to Proforma Owners with sales ranging from $2 million to more than $30 million. Proforma Signature Solutions prides itself on being a "partner," to their customers. They focus on programs for companies with multiple locations and handle all of their marketing needs from concept to delivery, using all marketing vehicles for example, printing, promotional products, web and mobile site development, electronic media, etc.
"It is truly an honor to be a part of a company committed to growing with its customers," said Bryan Biddle, National Accounts Manager at Proforma Signature Solutions and company representative in the Winchester, VA area.
The Inc. 5000 is an extension of Inc. magazine's well-known Inc. 500 rankings, which for more than 25 years has been the essential guide to the most successful entrepreneurial companies in America. Companies are ranked by revenue growth over a three-year period.
As a part of a network of more than 750 independent offices, Proforma Signature Solutionsprovides clients with "One Source, Infinite Resources" to implement and simplify multi-channel and multi-targeted marketing efforts.
For more information about Proforma Signature Solutions, please visit www.Proforma-
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
