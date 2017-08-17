News By Tag
Slot machine "Navy" by Artforgame
Development of graphic materials and illustrations specifically for the slot machine "Navy"
Welcome to the introductory section devoted to the development of graphic materials and illustrations for the slot machine slot "Navy". The Navy is one of the types of armed forces, the main purpose of which is to solve operational and strategic combat missions in the sea and ocean theaters of battle fields. Depending on its composition in that or another country it can be divided into a surface and submarine fleet, and its overall effectiveness depends on the number of combat units and the professionalism of commanders and personnel. We selected the most appropriate thematic objects that reflect the essence of the naval forces and at the same time perfectly fit into the game theme of slot machine and presented them in the form of game symbols that you can see during the game process. Place your bets, choose the necessary number of winning lines and get the largest winnings which the slot machine "Navy" can give to you.
