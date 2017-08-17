News By Tag
Diamond Packaging Wins Five Awards in 31st Annual packagePRINTING Excellence Awards Competition
Awards showcase its decorative capabilities, including cold foiling, specialty coatings, and sustainable technologies.
Diamond won First Place in the "Sustainability – Folding Cartons" category for Procter & Gamble's Secret Clinical Strength packaging.
The folding carton was converted utilizing Clearwater Candesce® SBS paperboard, cold foiled, and offset printed with six color inks, in-line with DiamondTouch soft touch coating, and UV gloss spot coating.
Candesce® SBS was chosen due to its aesthetic and performance characteristics and the fact that it is 100% recyclable and made from a renewable resource.
The UV gloss spot coating on the Secret® logo and swoosh lines provide a striking contrast to the overall matte soft touch finish surrounding it. The DiamondTouch soft touch coating adds an appealing tactile quality that promotes consumer interaction.
Overprinting transparent inks over cold foil creates shimmering metallic effects. Multi-level embossed foil accents on the front and top panels add dimension and provide an upscale appearance unique to personal care products.
Diamond won Second Place in the "Sustainability – Folding Cartons" category for Elizabeth Arden's Viva La Juicy Sucré packaging.
The folding carton was converted utilizing FSC-certified Iggesund Invercote G paperboard, cold foiled, and offset printed with pink, transparent gold, and process black inks, in-line with UV gloss spot coating.
Invercote G was chosen for its smooth surface that is tailored to faithfully reproduce the most sophisticated printed images and meet the high demands of flawless foil stamping and embossing.
The tightly-registered UV gloss spot coating on the pink stripes and Sucré logo provide a striking contrast to the overall matte finish surrounding it.
Silver cold foil was overprinted in-line with transparent gold ink to create shimmering metallic effects. Intricate embossed foil accents add dimension and provide an upscale appearance.
Diamond won two awards, including First Place in the "Specialty – Technical Achievement"
The calendar features multi-color UV printing, UV gloss spot coating, cold foil, soft touch and emboss specialty coatings, multi-level embossing, and intricate die cutting. It also showcases the type of decorative effects that can cost-effectively transform customers' brands.
The calendar was converted utilizing Clearwater Candesce® SBS paperboard and offset printed with four color process inks, DiamondTouch soft touch coating, DiamondEmboss coating, and UV gloss spot coating.
The dimensional header features a multi-level embossed caterpillar and tree branch, surrounded by leaves with emboss-coated water droplets. Folding back the scored panel reveals the caterpillar's transformation into beautifully decorated butterflies enhanced with overprinted cold foil, UV gloss spot coating, and multi-level embossing. Two of the butterflies unfold and pop-up, simulating flight. The colorful background features yellow flowers, white daisies, and green grass enhanced with soft touch coating, and an impressionistic rendition of a blue sky.
The middle backers also feature multi-level embossed butterflies enhanced with UV gloss spot coating, set against colorful flowers, each enhanced with soft touch coating.
The calendar's recyclable shipper, which features complementary artwork, was designed to maintain integrity of the piece during shipping and storage.
Diamond won Third Place in the "Folding Cartons – Offset" category for Iovate Health Sciences International's HydroxyCut Max for Women packaging.
The folding carton was converted utilizing metallized polyester board and offset printed with four color process, gold, silver, and opaque white inks, in-line with UV matte and UV gloss spot coating.
The brilliance of the mirror-like finish of the metallized polyester film makes it a perfect choice for conveying the stunning graphics.
The UV gloss spot coating on the purple text, graphics, and embossed areas provides a striking contrast to the overall matte finish surrounding it.
Extra deep embossing and blind embossing add an appealing tactile quality that promotes consumer interaction.
All of Diamond's winning entries were manufactured using 100% clean, renewable wind energy and produced in a Zero Manufacturing Waste to Landfill (ZMWL) facility.
About Diamond Packaging
Founded in 1911, Diamond Packaging is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business specializing in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Utilizing state of-the-art technologies, Diamond designs and manufactures paperboard and plastic folding cartons for the personal care (cosmetics, hair care, skin care, fragrance, oral care, and shaving), health care, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and consumer electronics industries. Its client portfolio includes Bausch & Lomb, Beiersdorf, Coty, Elizabeth Arden, Estée Lauder, Godiva, L'Oreal, Otter Products, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, and many other Fortune 500 companies. Diamond differentiates itself through award-winning creative design, packaging innovation/technical expertise, its greenbox sustainability initiative, and the Global Packaging Alliance® (GPA). For more information about Diamond Packaging, visit www.diamondpackaging.com.
Contact
Dennis Bacchetta, director of marketing
dbacchetta@diamondpkg.com
