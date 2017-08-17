 
August 2017





Crowdfunding Campaign for Mom with Breast Cancer Trends on GoFundMe

'Monica Fights Cancer' Aims to Raise $25,000 to Cover Medical Bills
 
 
Monica and her daughter Nile as they prepare for another chemotherapy treatment.
DULLES, Va. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- A newly-launched Gofundme campaign to raise funds for a mom with stage 2 HER2 breast cancer is now trending on the popular crowdfunding website.

'Monica Fights Cancer' campaign has already raised more than $9,500 toward its  $25,000 goal since the campaign was launched in late July.

The campaign is raising funds for Monica Lewis, who was diagnosed with stage 2 had breast cancer in March, just as she found out she was losing her job. One of the lowest points of Lewis's life was having to share the doubly-bad news with her 9-year-old daughter, Nile.

Shortly after learning about her cancer, treatment began. Doctors have been treating her cancer aggressively with chemotherapy. Searching for employment while undergoing cancer treatment  was incredibly difficult. Lewis eventually did find a new job, but the effects of chemotherapy have taken a toll on her health, causing her to only be able to work part time. She is currently only half-way through her chemotherapy treatments, with surgery scheduled for September.

As a result, Lewis is turning to the community to help share the burden of the expenses that are helping her to survive cancer and get back on her feet so she can be restored to full health.

"The bills are piling up higher and higher, and it has all become impossible to keep up with," she said. "I am in desperate need of assistance. I am sure that together we can beat this disease and set an example for other women in my situation."

Learn more about Monica Lewis's crowdfunding effort and support the campaign at www.gofundme.com/monicafightscancer.

Source:Monica Fights Breast Cancer
Email:***@nmstrategies.com Email Verified
Tags:Breast Cancer, Monica Lewis, Virginia
Industry:Health
Location:Dulles - Virginia - United States
