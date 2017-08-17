Voylla is a leading fashion jewelry store in India, which operates through various mediums including online and offline stores, website as well as mobile applications.

Media Contact

Voylla Fashions Pvt Ltd

7073466633

***@voylla.com Voylla Fashions Pvt Ltd7073466633

End

-- Voylla is a leading fashion jewelry store in India, which operates through various mediums including online and offline stores, website as well as mobile applications. The brand deals in a varied range of traditional, occasional and fashion jewelry for both men and women.Having made sustained efforts since its inception, the company looks forward to changing the jewelry shopping experiences for its customers. It is in the same light that Voylla launches flagship store in Jammu at Wave Mall, Channi Rama. The store will also be seen showcasing the freshest seasonal fads for the wedding season. Mrs. Asia USA Akshi Sharma Walia was among the eminent personalities to have registered their presence during the launch.In the words of Mr. Vishwas Shringi, Founder and CEO of Voylla- "We have opened our flagship store in Jammu considering the fact that Jammu's colorful art, traditions and craft culture has cast a magical spell on everyone. With flagship store in Jammu, we will spread across the country in this financial year. As a leader in the fashion jewelry segment we aim to cater to the aspiring audience in tier I, tier-II and III cities."What to expect?Voylla, as a brand wishes to change the common notion attached to jewelry shopping. The company believes that the finest jewelry need not always come with hefty price tags. Hence the brand is recognized for offering reasonably priced, exclusive jewelry pieces created by master craftsmen and exceptional artists from around the world.The brand offers more than 13,000 designs on its official website. The website stock is kept up to date through the additions of around 1000 designs each week. Voylla at present has a customer base of more than 5 lakh.Other than its standard collections in both the men's and women's section, Voylla has also launched two special jewelry ranges – Voylla Colors Navrang Jewlery & Voylla Studio Handcrafted Artistic Jewelry. The former presents jewelry items inspired by on-screen characters from Colors, the latter brings conventional pieces from Rajputana, Nawabi to Madhubani.The company at a glanceThe brand retails its own creations, through its online website Voylla and other online marketing sites like Myntra, Amazon and Flipkart. Having launched its first flagship store in the capital city Delhi in 2015, Voylla presently boasts of 195+ stores across the nation. Hoping to grow its business even further, Voylla aims at launching around 250 stores by the year end.The company raised funds from Snow Leopard Technology Ventures in two rounds in the year 2012 and 2013 and later in October 2015, amassed $15 million from Peepul Capital, a private equity firm.The brand also has exclusive stores in cities like Chennai, Ludhiana and Asansol. Where the brand was earlier endorsed by Kangana Ranaut, Ranvijay Singh is the present ambassador of its men's jewelry collection – Dare.