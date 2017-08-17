News By Tag
Tata Power : The first power utility to use QR code for bill payments
Tata Power has become the first power utility to introduce QR code service for bill payments in Mumbai. The company said though this functionality of bill payments through a QR code has been introduced in other service industries.
The QR code which linked to UPI (Unified Payments Interface) will be printed on the electricity bills. Customers can scan the Q.R code with application such as BHIM or any other UPI linked bank apps and pay their bills without any trouble. The bill details will be displayed on the application and the customer can authorize the payment right away and his bill will be paid instantly. It is for the first time in India that this functionality is launched in the power industry.
Mr. Ashok Sethi, the Chief Operating Officer & ED of the company quoted – 'This service will make access safer payment options to the consumers and contributes to the financial inclusion in the country. Tata Power is confident that it can prove to be a great addition to their overall stake holder experience and keep committed to providing quality and uninterrupted power to our consumers.
