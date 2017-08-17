 
Industry News





Tata Power : The first power utility to use QR code for bill payments

Tata Power has become the first power utility to introduce QR code service for bill payments in Mumbai. The company said though this functionality of bill payments through a QR code has been introduced in other service industries.
 
INDORE, India - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The integrated power major, Tata Power Company, is a pioneer in the application of innovation and technology for value added advantages to its customers. The Tata Power has come into forefront for the first power utility to introduce Q.R code for bill payments in Mumbai.

The QR code which linked to UPI (Unified Payments Interface) will be printed on the electricity bills. Customers can scan the Q.R code with application such as BHIM or any other UPI linked bank apps and pay their bills without any trouble. The bill details will be displayed on the application and the customer can authorize the payment right away and his bill will be paid instantly. It is for the first time in India that this functionality is launched in the power industry.

Mr. Ashok Sethi, the Chief Operating Officer & ED of the company quoted – 'This service will make access safer payment options to the consumers and contributes to the financial inclusion in the country. Tata Power is confident that it can prove to be a great addition to their overall stake holder experience and keep committed to providing quality and uninterrupted power to our consumers.

visit: http://www.moneymakerfinancial.com/

